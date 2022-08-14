Watch: Marvel Introduces Classic Mutant In New She-Hulk Clip

It’s been teased more than a few times how She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would bring some obscure new characters to the MCU. Given its status as a half-hour legal comedy, it truly is the perfect vehicle to do just that.

Each episode can potentially bring in a new face, each with their own legal troubles to solve. While this could allow the show to show off some big-name cameos, it will more likely lean into bringing aboard several obscure characters who would never have seen the light of day without this Tatiana Maslany-led series.

For example, Frog-Man was seen loud and clear in a recent teaser. There’s also the previously announced Titania, played by Jameela Jamil and the briefly glimpsed Man-Bull.

But now, thanks to some newly revealed footage, fans may have gotten a glimpse at somebody new. To make things even more interesting, this character may end up being a mutant.

She-Hulk Defends a Mutant?

A new promo for She-Hulk has been released, and in it, several new bits and pieces of footage can be seen.

One of the most notable inclusions is the part where Man-Bull is throwing another character onto a car.

Marvel

Looking closely, that character is none other than El Aquila, a vigilante from the comics.

Marvel

In the comics, El Aguila is a mutant with the ability to emit bioelectric blasts from his body and is also a highly trained swordsman. So, does this mean fans are about to have another mutant introduced so soon after Kamala Khan’s big twist?

Marvel

The entire promo can be seen below.

Will El Aguila Even be a Mutant?

Now, it’s important not to immediately make the assumption that he’s a mutant. Sure, Ms. Marvel dropped the big M-Word, but it doesn’t mean the MCU is going to start throwing the X-Gene everywhere.

Remember, while Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were originally mutants in the comics, they were anything but when it came time to introduce them in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The same could apply here; he may simply be a normal, super-powered dude.

Recently, there was a report that Marvel Studios may not actually be able to truly dive into the X-Men side of everything until 2025. If true, the MCU’s total mutant count may remain nearly nonexistent until then.

Then again, with the character not having much importance at all, maybe Marvel felt comfortable labeling him as a mutant. Sadly, fans still have a few weeks to go until audiences can see if his status is even acknowledged in the first place.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Thursday, August 18.