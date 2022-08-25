Chris Evans’ Captain America Butt Makes Cameo In She-Hulk Episode 2

The next project in Marvel Studios' grand plan is finally here: Tatiana Maslany's She Hulk: Attorney at Law. The half-hour law comedy is unlike anything the MCU has ever had before, and it's a perfect showcase of how Disney+ is able to enrich the content put out there by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only does the series have a truly unique voice, but it also brings plenty of what fans love most about the MCU: Easter eggs. The show is chock full of them, which does kind of come naturally when a project's main character breaks the fourth wall on a consistent basis.

So far, fans have gotten nods toward the Iron Legion, Tony Stark's legacy, Banner's history in Sakaar, Captain America's virginity, and a classic Hulk move. The second episode took it even further, bringing to the table some massive references—including one that seems to almost certainly tease Wolverine.

As exciting as a potential X-Men tease is, there was also something that came up in the episode even more exciting mutants themselves: America's ass.

Captain America's Ass

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2.

The second episode of Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just hit Disney+, and once again, the series is picking on Chris Evans' Captain America.

For those who may not recall, the first installment featured a fun post-credits scene that saw Jennifer Walters trying to find out from her cousin, Bruce Banner, if his former Avenger ally died a virgin.

Bruce finally caved in, revealing how "Steve Rogers is not a virgin" and how "he lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

Marvel Studios

In the show's second episode, Jen's obsession with Captain America is showcased again. If viewers take a look at her cell phone screen, which is shown just before she goes to her family dinner, they'll notice that her lock screen is none other than America's ass.

Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters is Clearly a Steve Rogers Fan

America's ass has been a favorite reference ever since it came up in Avengers: Endgame. At this point, Chris Evans is likely a little regretful that he agreed to play into the joke in the first place—though he no doubt has at least a little fun with it.

The second episode of the series really brought its A-game when it comes to MCU Easter eggs. Not only was there the aforementioned Wolverine nod, but the show finally referenced the events of Eternals, namely that there is a giant Celestial sticking out of the ocean.

If this is only the first two episodes, it's hard to imagine what might be in store for audiences over the next seven weeks. At least one of those weeks will have Wong appear, and another will bring back Charlie Cox's Daredevil—those two alone are likely great vehicles for more fun nods.

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.