She-Hulk Star Wants to Defend Scarlet Witch After Doctor Strange 2

On August 18, the MCU will get angry when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+. Starring Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk is Marvel Studios' first half-hour legal comedy, in which Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, will be defending both heroes and villains in court while dealing with her newfound She-Hulk persona.

She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany will be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Professor Hulk, as well as Jameela Jamil's Titania, Tim Roth's Abomination, and Wong played by Benedict Wong.

But since She-Hulk's premise is that Jennifer Walters is a lawyer at a superhuman law firm, the series promises an additional cast of characters and cameos, including Charlie Cox's Daredevil on the heels of Daredevil: Born Again being announced at Marvel's Hall H panel during San Diego Comic-Con.

While it certainly sounds like She-Hulk may be one of the MCU's most connective Disney+ series, the show's star has her own ideas of who she'd like to see in the courtroom.

She-Hulk Actress Wants to Represent the Scarlet Witch

Marvel

In an interview with Phase Zero, Tatiana Maslany shared her choice of a Marvel villain that she would like to defend in court, saying, "I feel like Wanda has had some tough times:"

“That’s cool. Yeah, I mean, I feel like Wanda has had some tough times. And I feel like that’s a nuanced defense that would have to be placed for her.”

While Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch seemingly killed herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there's evidence to suggest otherwise; and don't the residents of Westview deserve some sort of compensation for what they endured in WandaVision?

In regard to Marvel characters' past actions, in the comics, Jennifer Walters' She-Hulk was part of multiple superhuman teams.

When asked which Marvel ensembles she would like She-Hulk to be part of in the future, Maslany confessed that the prospect is "so scary to me," while also acknowledging the MCU's impressive roster of talent:

“Yeah, no… I mean, no, not at all. Like, that’s so scary to me. But also like, yeah, there's so many actors in this universe that I’ve always wanted to work with. And if we get to be superhero goofs together, that would be amazing.”

As for whether Jennifer Walters could be a leader in a group or ensemble within the MCU, the She-Hulk actress has her doubts, saying, "I think she would really be terrible at it:"

“I was just thinking that. I think she would really be terrible at it. Like, there’s a part of her that could definitely put people in their place, but she’s also self-deprecating in a way that’s like, I don’t see her being like, ‘LET’S GO!’ You know what I mean? She’s like… There’s some stuff later on in the season where we see her honing her superhero-ness. And she sort of does it in a way that’s a bit clownish and I kind of love that about her.”

Justice for Wanda Maximoff

While it's unlikely that audiences will see Jennifer Walters defending the Scarlet Witch any time soon, Maslany isn't alone in acknowledging that Wanda's been through a lot.

In fact, whether Wanda was to blame was a conversation that fans entertained throughout WandaVision on Disney+. And, while her violent actions in Doctor Strange 2 lent credence to the belief that she is a villain, there's still room for debate.

Perhaps Wanda's best defense is what she told Doctor Strange herself in saying, "You break the rules and become a hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."

As for the villains that She-Hulk will be representing in Attorney at Law, a new TV spot confirmed that audiences will see a few comic-book baddies the MCU hasn't seen before, including El Aguila, Man-Bull, Saracen, and Porcupine.

However, this roster is likely only the tip of the iceberg as She-Hulk is sure to have a few surprises in store.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.