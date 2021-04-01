Deadpool 3: David Leitch Ready To Direct Ryan Reynolds In MCU 'If It Came Up'

Ryan Reynolds' incarnation of Deadpool is the only confirmed character that will continue their story from the Fox X-Men universe. Deadpool 3 is still early in development, but it is confirmed to be keeping its famous R-rating. This will be the first R-rated film to take place in the MCU, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said there are no plans for any other Marvel Studios films to have the same rating.

At this moment, only the writing team of Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin is confirmed for the film. The Molyneux sisters are well known for their work on Bob's Burgers. Besides Reynolds' returning to the role and the Molyneux sisters penning the script, no one else is attached to the film.

This leaves a gaping hole for the director, but a familiar face to the Deadpool franchise has just shown interest in the project.

DEADPOOL 2 DIRECTOR RETURNING?

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch recently told The Hollywood Reporter that if working on another Deadpool movie "came up, we would be all in." The "we" he is referring to is he and his wife, Kelly McCormick, who worked as a producer on Deadpool 2.

Leitch confirmed that there have been "no discussions" but would "entertain anything Deadpool:"

"No discussions, but anything that is Deadpool is dear to our heart. If the conversation happens, we will with full hearts entertain anything Deadpool. We loved working with Ryan. We had such a great collaborative relationship, and now a friendship. If it came up, we would be all in."

McCormick added that she is excited that Deadpool 3 is in the works, and that "it's Ryan's baby:"

"It's Ryan's baby. He's one of our favorite collaborators, and we'd love to do anything with him. We are just excited that he is working on it."

DISNEY'S FUTURE DEADPOOL

Previously, it was reported that Leitch would not return due to his 2021 schedule being completely filled. However, earlier this year, Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 would not film in 2021. While the director's chair remains vacant, Leitch's interest paired with potentially a more open schedule in 2022 could mean he will return for the Merc with a Mouth's third installment.

With this being the first Marvel Studios-produced Deadpool film, it's clear that Disney is starting over with the character and not relying on previous producers, writers, or directors. Feige is making an exception to Reynolds' superhero passion project by making it R-rated, and in many ways, this feels forced into the MCU. As previously mentioned, this is seemingly the only character and franchise who is hopping universes and continuing their journey at Marvel Studios.

Reports indicate that Feige will be heading in a completely new direction with the X-Men, and Evan Peter's appearance in WandaVision ultimately was just a tease for fans. The previous two Deadpool films grossed over $700 million at the global box office, impressive when considering the R-rating. This monetary success and overall adoration for Reynolds in the role made it a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue this story.

Will Leitch return to direct? Only time will tell, but for now, there are still a lot more questions than answers about Wade Wilson's next adventure.