Deadpool 3 Announces First Actor to Join Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynold's highly anticipated Deadpool 3 has announced the first actor cast to join the MCU threequel alongside Reynolds and X-Men veteran Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool 3 is set to be bigger and better than its predecessors, with Ryan Reynold teasing some significant multiverse connections and teasing fans ahead of the highly anticipated successor to Deadpool 2.

In addition, a rumor has also claimed there would be some major Loki connections, and it seems that Deadpool 3 is set to have severe consequences for the MCU at large.

New Deadpool 3 Actor Confirmed

Emma Corrin has just been announced for Ryan Reynold's forthcoming Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character, took to Twitter to announce the latest casting, welcoming them to "the Deadpool family."

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!

Corrin is best known for portraying Princess Diana of Wales in Netflix's historical drama The Crown. Since then, they have also had a leading role in Lady Chatterley's Lover, which was released in 2022.

As to Corrin's role in the film, Deadline reported the actor will be playing the lead villain, although the exact details of who this villain is are still unknown.

Who Could Emma Corrin Be Playing?

As Deadpool 3 is a multiverse story, many villains will likely come against Deadpool and Wolverine as the "iconic duo [team up] in an entire movie for the first time."

However, just because nothing has been confirmed about Corrin's character doesn't mean that there hasn't been extensive speculation.

Many fans have recently theorized that Danger is likely to be the central adversary in Deadpool 3.

This all began with Murphy's Multiverse, which posed that the robotic personification of the X-Men's classic training room could feature heavily in the film.

This educated guess was made as, in the internet-breaking trailer announcing Hugh Jackman's return, Reynolds can be seen reading the comic on the toilet.

However, Corrin playing Danger isn't the only theory, as others have pointed to Lady Deadpool, who could provide a foil to both Wade Wilson and Wolverine - and Corrin could be poised to play the character.

Regardless of which character they play, Marvel has focused on the actor for some time and has had to work through Corrin's busy schedule to accommodate getting them on board.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.