Disney Confirms Its 9 Biggest Movies Releasing In 2025

Disney's newly confirmed 2025 release calendar is packed with huge movies and franchise films, with some of the biggest being Fantastic Four, Avatar 3, and a controversial live-action remake.

Despite a disappointing 2023 box office and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Disney is aiming to own the 2025 box office with a confirmed nine heavy-hitting titles.

Disney's 9 Biggest Movies For 2025

Disney recently released its updated theatrical slate, highlighting its biggest movies coming to theaters in 2025:

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Marvel

After a troubled production marked by delays, rewrites, and even a title change, Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World - Anthony Mackie's first film stint as the MCU's next Star-Spangled Man - will finally arrive on Valentine's Day of 2025.

In addition to continuing Sam Wilson's story from Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America 4 is confirmed to bring back stars and connections to The Incredible Hulk and introduce Harrison Ford into the MCU as President Thunderbolt Ross.

Disney’s Snow White - March 21, 2025

Disney

One of Disney's upcoming live-action remakes is also one of its most controversial.

Disney's live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has been continually under fire for mixed reports concerning Disney's creative decisions and Zegler's critiques of the 1937 original animated film.

Initially expected to release on March 22, 2024, Disney delayed the remake to March 21, 2025.

Thunderbolts - May 2, 2025

Marvel

First announced in 2022, Thunderbolts is Marvel Studios' next team-up ensemble comprised of familiar MCU anti-heroes, such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Black Widow's Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster, Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val.

Like most upcoming MCU productions, Thunderbolts was delayed from its 2024 slot and recently underwent casting changes, including Lewis Pullman, who replaced Steven Yeun as Sentry.

Elio - June 13, 2025

Pixar

From what's known about Disney and Pixar's Elio is that the animated film follows an eleven-year-old boy who's accidentally abducted by aliens and finds himself as Earth's intergalactic ambassador.

Elio stars Yonas Kibreab, Brad Garrett, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Jameela Jamil, and Barbie's America Ferrera.

Moana - June 27, 2025

Disney

In 2023, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that "a live-action reimagining of Moana" was in the works, followed by news of the actor reprising his role as the demi-god Maui.

Casting calls for the remake were reportedly delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. However, in the wake of Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing Moana 2 for November 27 of this year, a new Deadline report claimed Disney's live-action Moana won't make its June 2025 release and production has yet to begin on the remake.

Therefore, despite Disney listing the live-action Moana on its 2025 slate, this is expected to change.

The Fantastic Four - July 25, 2025

Marvel

After various delays and casting rumors, the Matt Shakman-directed reboot of Fantastic Four finally arrives on July 25, 2025.

Marvel Studios finally unveiled the reboot's cast, confirming The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal as the MCU's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Ben Grimm.

Fans also got their first look at the team's new costumes, with the super-suits taking a much more retro approach in comparison to the MCU's standard fare. Shakman previously mentioned that filming would take place this spring, indicating that more updates could soon be on the way.

Blade - November 7, 2025

Marvel

Perhaps the most troubled MCU production of all, Marvel Studios first announced Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

While the film still currently stars Mahershala Ali in the titular role, in 2022, Marvel shut the Blade reboot down and parted ways with its director. In the months that followed, Marvel Studios adopted a new output strategy and suffered setbacks from the 2023 strikes.

Since little else is currently known about Blade's progress, the reboot is expected to be delayed once more.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Disney

Grabbing that Thanksgiving theatrical slot is a sequel to Disney's 2016 animated buddy-cop blockbuster, Zootopia, starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman.

Little else is known about Zootopia 2, but it's one of the many Disney sequels currently in the works, along with Frozen 3 and Toy Story 5.

Avatar 3 - December 19, 2025

Disney

Looking to continue James Cameron's string of record-breaking blockbusters, Avatar 3 is just one of the many sequels set to follow Avatar: The Way of Water.

In addition to reuniting most of the 2022 film's cast, Avatar 3 intends to introduce a new Na'vi clan, the "Ash People," and further explore Spider's story and his importance to the Avatar narrative.

