Netflix's Controversial Depp v. Heard Premiere Draws Massive Viewership (New Data)

Netflix's Depp v. Heard limited documentary series has promising viewership numbers after its release.

The controversial three-part doc explores the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, presenting the testimonies of both sides while also questioning how social media played a part in its outcome.

The trial revolved around allegations of defamation between the two formerly married actors. Depp filed a complaint of defamation against Heard, claiming $50 million in damages. Heard then filed counterclaims against Depp claiming $100 million in damages, but was ultimately found guilty by a jury.

Depp v. Heard premiered on Netflix on August 16.

Depp v. Heard's Viewership Numbers on Netflix

According to new data from television analytics firm Samba TV, Depp v. Heard's premiere was watched by 1.1 million domestic households in its first five days on Netflix.

The divisive three-part docuseries is also the #1 series on Netflix in the United States.

This 1.1 million U.S. viewership is an impressive opening for this type of content.

For comparison, Painkillers was watched by 1 million domestic households in its first four days on Netflix in August 2023.

Quarterback was watched by 1.1 million households in the United States during its first five days on Netflix in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Harry & Meghan was viewed by 915k domestic households during its first day of streaming on Netflix in December 2022.

Britney vs. Spears was watched by 979k domestic households during its first six days of streaming on Netflix in October 2021.

The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 was viewed by 597k households in the United States in August 2023 during its first four days of streaming on Netflix.

Depp v. Heard’s High Viewership Numbers Prove Its Success

Even before Depp v. Heard was released on Netflix, the highly-publicized trial received a great deal of attention on social media.

That said, the controversial documentary's high viewership numbers cemented the fact that a good chunk of the audience is interested in what was this lengthy legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Depp v. Heard creator Emily Cooper told Netflix's You Can't Make This Up podcast in August 2023 that she "found it really compelling" that fans can have "completely different responses and opinions" about the case and where it ultimately went:

“I found it really compelling that we could all watch the same thing and have completely different responses and opinions to the evidence that was being put forward. There are many ways of looking at truth in a society.”

As the documentary's viewership increases, it is poised to receive even more reactions. The only difference is that it will not affect the trial's result.

Depp v. Heard is now streaming on Netflix.