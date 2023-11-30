Trolls 3 is finally set to release online soon, but what does this mean for its upcoming streaming debut?

DreamWorks Animation's latest endeavor Trolls Band Together arrived in theaters on November 17 as the third mainline movie in the animated franchise that also includes shorts, TV specials, and series.

The threequel boasted a star-studded cast of returning favorites including Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, along with newcomers like Troye Sivan.

Universal

According to WhenToStream, Trolls Band Together will arrive online on major digital storefronts in the U.S. on December 19.

Trolls 3 was released on November 17 to mixed reviews from critics with the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in franchise history at just 61% - dropping from Trolls' 75% and Trolls World Tour's 71%.

The movie's box office has proven a moderate success with DreamWorks Animation's highest domestic opening since 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World with $30 million, so far totaling $149.4 million worldwide.

Trolls Band Together is already available for digital purchase in select regions such as the U.K. following its earlier theatrical release in some overseas territories.

When Will Trolls Band Together Start Streaming?

NBCUniversal, the owner of DreamWorks Animation, holds a deal with Peacock which means Trolls 3 will spend the first four months of its streaming life on the platform, with that release coming as little as 45 days after its theatrical debut.

As part of a deal announced in Summer 2021, after spending its first four months on Peacock, Trolls Band Together will move over to Netflix for the next 10 months before hopping back to its original streaming home for a further four months.

AS for when Trolls 3 will finally make its streaming debut, the best evidence can be found in comparing the threequel to DreamWorks Animation's previous three movies to release since the 2021 Peacock deal.

Trolls Band Together will come to digital purchase 32 days after its theatrical debut, marking a far longer window than the 16 and 18 days of DreamWorks' last two movies - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Looking at the streaming releases for these recent movies, The Bad Guys came to streaming 70 days after its moderately successful box office, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrived 79 days after kickstarting its massive run, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken dropped 112 days after arriving as something of a flop.

So, assuming Trolls 3 comes to Peacock somewhere between those windows, it ought to begin streaming between late January and early March. But as the movie has not proven to be anywhere near as much of a failure as Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, it will likely fall somewhere on the earlier end.

That ought to mean, based on the typical four-month Peacock streaming period, Trolls Band Together should arrive on Netflix between late May and early July for subscribers to start enjoying over the summer season.

Trolls Band Together is playing in theaters now.