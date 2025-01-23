The Wild Robot Announces Streaming Release Date: Where To Watch

A streaming platform and release date for The Wild Robot has finally been confirmed.

The Dreamworks film, which is based on the book of the same name by Peter Brown, released in cinemas in September 2024. The movie quickly made an impression, earning over $300 million at the box office.

The Wild Robot follows the antics of an advanced helper robot named Roz who is stranded in the wilderness and attempts to help the animals around her.

It features a wildly talented voice cast that includes MCU actors Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, along with Kit Connor and Mark Hamill.

Dreamworks Animation

After gaining traction at major Hollywood awards ceremonies, it has finally been unveiled when The Wild Robot will be available to stream at home.

As The Wild Robot is a Dreamworks Animation film the streaming rights lie with the animation studio's parent company, Universal Pictures.

It should come as no surprise then that The Wild Robot will be streaming on NBCUniversal's dedicated service, Peacock.

It's been confirmed that The Wild Robot will arrive on Peacock as of Friday, January 24.

Where Else to Watch The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot will be available to stream almost three months after its digital release. The animated film has been available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Prime Video, and other VOD platforms since October last year and this will remain an option even after the film jumps to streaming.

Similar to Wicked's streaming release, NBCUniversal has a deal for its films to stream on Peacock initially, before moving to an exclusive window with Netflix.

This means that viewers will have a few months to catch The Wild Robot on Peacock before it will go to Netflix, likely around April 2025. The film will then return to Peacock after about ten months on Netflix.

This gives viewers multiple options to watch The Wild Robot at home, depending on their streaming service of choice.

The Wild Robot is one of many animated films this year tipped to be nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards and a sequel is already confirmed to be in development, making now the ideal time to watch the heartwarming movie.

The Wild Robot will be available to stream on January 24 on Peacock.