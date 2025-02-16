Dog Man Movie Reveals Imminent Streaming Release Date

DreamWorks recently released its latest movie Dog Man in cinemas but the animated feature has already set a date for streaming.

Dog Man is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Dav Pilkey, which follows a police officer and his dog who are surgically fused together after a crippling attack.

The animated film features the voice talents of Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, and Ricky Gervais.

DreamWorks Animation

Dog Man was released in cinemas on January 31 (along with an exciting themed popcorn bucket), but a digital release date has already been set for the animated film.

According to WhentoStream, Dog Man will be released on VOD streaming platforms on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, just over two weeks after its theatrical release date.

The outlet did add that Universal and DreamWorks have not confirmed this release date so it may be subject to change. However, WhentoStream did accurately report on Moana 2's digital release date.

Dog Man's imminent home release date comes as something of a surprise seeing as the film has been making decent profits at the box office, earning $71 million worldwide to date (against a $40 million budget).

When Will Dog Man Be Released on Streaming Services?

Dog Man's streaming release date was not mentioned along with its VOD one, but a look at DreamWorks' past animated release schedules may provide some insight.

The release pipeline for DreamWorks' last few animated releases is as follows:

Trolls Band Together : December 19, 2023 (digital) - March 15, 2024 (streaming): 87 days

: December 19, 2023 (digital) - March 15, 2024 (streaming): 87 days Kung Fu Panda 4 : April 9, 2024 (digital) - June 21, 2024 (streaming): 73 days

: April 9, 2024 (digital) - June 21, 2024 (streaming): 73 days The Wild Robot: October 15, 2024 (digital) - January 24, 2025 (streaming): 102 days

Judging by this pattern, Dog Man could be released on streaming between 70-100 days after its digital release date. This would make its likely streaming release sometime between late April and May.

However, Dog Man has arrived on VOD platforms much quicker than other past DreamWorks movies, hinting that it may do the same on streaming.

As DreamWorks is part of the NBCUniversal family, Dog Man will stream on the company's in-house streaming platform Peacock.

Then four months later Dog Man will become available on Netflix, as per Universal's partnership with the rival streamer, before it returns to Peacock again 10 months later.

Dog Man is now showing in theatres.