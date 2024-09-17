Here's When The Wild Robot Movie's Streaming Release Is Expected to Happen

This is when audiences can expect to see The Wild Robot release both digitally and for streaming platforms.

Universal and Dreamworks' next animated film The Wild Robot, based on the 2016 book of the same name, follows an intelligent robot named Roz who gets stranded on an uninhabited island. Eventually, she comes to understand and bond with the wildlife, evening taking care of an orphaned baby goose.

The movie will be released on Friday, September 27, in theaters worldwide.

Here's When to Expect The Wild Robot Digitally

Universal

Those who want to purchase or rent The Wild Robot to experience from the comfort of their own home hope the wait won't be too long.

Looking at previous releases from Universal and Dreamworks, The Bad Guys went to digital 60 days after its theatrical release, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish took 16 days, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken reached 18 days, Trolls Band Together went to 32, and Kung Fu Panda 4 went 32 days.

Averaging those totals and looking forward, The Wild Robot will most likely be available to buy and rent digitally 32 days after its theatrical premiere on September 27. By those estimates, this places its potential digital date around October 29, 2024.

When Will The Wild Robot Be Streaming?

When it comes to streaming, NBCUniversal has an interesting deal with Peacock and Netflix.

First, its movies arrive on Peacock for the first four months of its streaming run. After that, the film shifts over to Netflix for 10 months, then returns to Peacock for another four months.

While some of NBCUniversal's movies have been released the day of in both theaters and streaming on Peacock (similar to Five Nights at Freddy's), that will not be the case for The Wild Robot.

Ahead are some of Universal and Dreamwork's recent releases and how long it took them to get to streaming:

The Bad Guys — 70 days

— 70 days Puss In Boots: The Last Wish — 79 days

— 79 days Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken — 112 days

— 112 days Trolls Band Together — 119 days

— 119 days Kung Fu Panda 4 — 105 days

On average, this means that fans should expect a 97-day gap between theatrical and streaming releases. This would mean that The Wild Robot will probably hit Peacock in early January 2025 (January 2 if it hits the average exactly).

This means that by the end of March 2025, it would go to Netflix, and ten months later, in January 2026, it would return to Peacock.

The Wild Robot releases on Friday, September 27 in theaters.