Trolls 3: New Trailers Celebrate 2023 Release Date

Trolls Band Together looks to ramp up anticipation levels for fans with a new trailer celebrating its upcoming release at the end of 2023.

Dreamworks Animation is looking to rebound from major disappointment after May 2023's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken bombed at the box office, getting back to a franchise that has brought the studio plenty of success.

This will come in the form of Trolls 3, with the original film becoming the fifth in Dreamworks history along with Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon as the only ones to become trilogies.

But with the entire state of the movie industry in flux due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes still raging on, many are wondering whether Trolls 3's upcoming release will still take place as scheduled.

The official Trolls X (formerly Twitter) page shared a new 30-second teaser trailer for Trolls Band Together, which is still set to release in theaters on November 17.

Dreamworks Animation

Justin Timberlake's Branch and Anna Kendrick's Queen Poppy are seen walking across a movie theater concession stand discussing their potential food options as the rest of the Trolls 3 cast highlights the concessions.

Dreamworks Animation

Eric Andre's John Dory, Kid Cudi's Clay, Daveed Diggs' Spruce, and Troye Sivan's Floyd join Branch and Poppy amidst a hoard of concessions, all while lights flash and shine behind the group.

Dreamworks Animation

The official spot can be seen below:

Another 10-second spot features a different group of Trolls dancing together to *NSYNC's "I Want You Back," with the iconic '90s boy band set to reunite for Trolls 3 behind Timberlake's voiceover performance in the threequel.

Dreamworks Animation

The 10-second spot can be seen below:

Will Trolls 3 Be Successful Amidst Numerous Challenges?

Having Trolls 3 release while the writers' and actors' strikes still push forward will certainly present some issues in terms of promoting the film, particularly with big names like Justin Timberlake unable to participate at all.

With these strikes unlikely to end anytime soon, it appears that this film will be the latest in the franchise to be presented with major obstacles, especially after Trolls World Tour was released in the very early stages of the pandemic in April 2020.

The first two films only combined to gross just under $400 million with their 2016 and 2020 releases, although Dreamworks has certainly made a huge effort with the promotional tour for Trolls 3 to get fans on board with the series.

And taking into account the surprise success that animated movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36 billion worldwide) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($687.9 million) earned this year, the studio hopes to ride that same wave to end 2023 with a bang.

Trolls Band Together is still set to debut in theaters on November 17.