Invincible Season 2 Celebrates Release Date With Emotional New Teaser (Video)

A new emotional video teased the incoming release of Invincible Season 2

The show’s first season followed Mark Grayson as he finally got his superpowers. With a father who is basically Superman in his world, the new hero had a lot to live up to.

But things didn’t go as expected, as Omni-Man, Mark’s father, betrayed everyone he’s ever known and Earth as a whole. Instead, Nolan admitted that the goal was always to prepare the planet for takeover by his race, the Viltrumites.

While Omni-Man left the planet after Season 1’s gruesome finale, it seems that the ripple effect of his turn to the dark side is still being felt.

An Emotional Teaser for Season 2

A new emotional teaser for Invincible's upcoming Season 2 counted down to the show's new episodes.

The teaser started with a clip of Mark picking up a frame of his family before Omni-Man's betrayal shattered it.

Prime Studios

Mark's past flies before his eyes—getting his powers, his dad being proud of him, and saving innocent people. But then it turns dark as he recalls the gruesome and dark memories of his last moments with Omni-Man.

Prime Studios

The memories are too much for Mark, and, understandably, he turns it over. Though, interestingly enough though, one photo remains upright: a photo of just him and his father.

Prime Studios

The teaser, which was released on September 13, ends with a countdown to Season 2's premiere on November 3: 50 days.

Prime Studios

The entire teaser can be seen below.

Invincible Isn't Forgetting About Omni-Man

Given how brutal the end of Invincible's first season was, it’s great to see that the series isn’t putting all of them behind them too quickly.

It’s clear that Mark fears he’s going to become his father—something he used to want more than anything. Now, it’s one of the most terrifying thoughts he can have.

Mark won’t be alone in his struggle to move past his father’s legacy. Debbie, Omni-Man’s former wife, is seen in the first Season 2 trailer clearly struggling to move forward.

But when and how will Nolan return to Earth? The trailer seemingly confirms it’ll be happening—will he be back to finish his mission and take over the planet?

Thankfully, the wait for Season 2 is only a couple more months away. Hopefully, time flies by, and the story will continue before fans realize it.

Season 2 of Invincible airs on November 3 on Amazon Prime.