Invincible Season 3 Gets Reassuring Release Update (Official)

Invincible Season 3's release window became clearer for fans eagerly awaiting more of the animated superhero epic.

Based on Robert Kirkman's hit comic series, the Invincible Amazon Prime Video show turned the superhero genre on its head, telling a mature original story in a space that has become increasingly less so.

Season 2 wrapped up in early April following an extended break for the series. Now, fans turn their heads to the incoming third season which has been announced but has no clear release date.

Invincible Season 3 Release Window Teased

Invincible Season 3 could be released next year, according to one of the creatives behind the series.

Speaking in a comment thread on his personal Instagram page, Invincible comic artist Ryan Ottey revealed it will be "just one" year before fans get more of Amazon Prime Video's super-powered animated series:

Q: "Now it's 2 more years to watch the continuation of the animated series" Ottley: "Just one!"

This will be exciting for fans who waited several years between the series' first and second seasons.

These comments are in line with sentiments shared by series creator Rober Kirkman. According to Kirkman, the "goal" is to "have a new season every year:" (via Variety):

Q: "You’ve said that the full arc of the comic could run for seven or eight seasons. Now that you’ve got your production rhythms back up from the COVID shutdown, is there hope to have a new season every year?" Kirkman: "That is the goal. The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out."

When Will Invincible Season 3 Be Released?

While it is reassuring to know that the Invincible creative team wants to release more of the series in the next year, it is worth noting that this could be a rough estimate.

This is not to say that the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 will be nearly as long as that between 1 and 2.

However, if that third season were to slip from 12 months to 18, it would not be that surprising. That puts Season 3's release date sometime between April and October 2025.

From there, as Kirkman expressed in his comments, the series will seemingly follow this same 'one season a year' moving beyond its third season.

That would put Season 4 in 2026, Season 5 in 2027, and so on.

But Kirkman wants fans to be sure this is a floating timeline, expressing, "It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months" in a November 2023 interview.

As of writing, only Season 3 has been greenlit for the animated streaming series. But if Amazon Prime Video wanted to, there is enough narrative fodder for the TV show to gnaw on to go well into seven, eight, or even nine seasons.

Invincible Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

