Motorheads Season 2 Gets Official Update from Prime Video Show Creator

Motorheads creator Johnny Norris shared new updates about a potential Season 2. The brand-new racing and family drama series was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2025. It follows the story of twins Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) and Zac (played by Until Dawn star Michael Cimino), who return to their hometown to get answers on why their father, Christian Maddox, disappeared all these years after a bank heist while awakening Zac's love for street racing in Ironwood, Pennsylvania.

Aside from Caitlyn and Zac's quest to learn the truth about their father, Motorheads also focused on some key storylines, such as Zac's intense rivalry with Harris on street racing while gaining the affection of Alicia Whitaker (Mia Healey), Zac's growing bond with his uncle Logan, and the financial struggles of Ironwood.

Motorheads TV Show Creator Confirms Season 2 Is Already Written

Motorheads ended its 10-episode run on a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of one of its major characters in question while raising more questions than answers about what truly happened on the night Christian Maddox disappeared.

While Prime Video has yet to renew the series for Season 2, Motorheads creator John A. Norris confirmed in a post from X (formerly Twitter) that "Season two is written" after replying to a fan:

Motorheads fan: "New fan, keep the show going please lol don’t just one season us…love brother" John A. Norris: "Thanks! Fingers crossed. Season two is written."

In the series, Caitlyn is passionate about cars, but in real life, actress Melissa Collazo doesn't even have her driver's license yet.

Norris (via X) spoiled that Caitlyn will take her driver's license test in Motorheads Season 2, Episode 2 if the show ends up being renewed:

"If we're fortunate enough to get a season two (fingers crossed), Caitlyn actually takes her driver's license test in the second episode (already written). Hopefully, by then, Melissa will have hers."

Aside from her love for cars, Motorheads Season 1 also explored Caitlyn's sexuality after she forged a strong bond with her schoolmate, Kiara Gibbons (Johnna Dias-Watson). Throughout Season 1, it was clear that Caitlyn and Kiara had some tension, but it remained unexplored.

Ahead of a potential sophomore run, Norris shared an exciting update about Kiara, assuring, "She's an important character in both seasons."

Outside the core cast, Motorheads also introduced a young mechanic named Curtis (Uriah Shelton) and his older brother, Ray (Drake Rodger).

When asked if Alicia, Ray, and Harris will return in a potential Motorheads Season 2, Norris is tight-lipped about their comeback, noting that "[it] is potentially a spoiler:"

"That answer is potentially a spoiler. Ask me again after you watch the entire season."

Motorheads Season 2 Hopes Shared by Actors Amid Release Demand

Although Motorheads' future is still unknown, the actors behind the racing family drama have shared what they would want to see in a possible Season 2.

Motorheads Season 1 finale revealed that Zac chose to betray Alicia by giving Logan access to the codes so that he could steal the cars of Alicia's wealthy father. Alicia eventually learned Zac's decision, meaning their chances of being together in Season 2 are slim.

In an interview with Blavity TV, Motorheads star Michael Cimino talked about Season 1's "really crazy" ending, noting that Zac is "definitely going to be changed" due to his betrayal of Alicia:

"I think we ended the show is just a big moment, and it was awesome to see in person, too. It was really crazy. It does leave a lot of question marks. I’m very excited to see how [John A. Norris] brings it back to life in Season 2. It leaves us on a huge cliffhanger as far as why Zac did everything that he did. I’m sure that’s what Alicia is thinking, and Zac is definitely going to be changed by this moment that he just experienced from this point forward. I’m sure Harris is also going to be changed as well, so there’s a lot of change that just happened in that one very moment."

Cimino also expressed excitement about how a potential Season 2 would start following the crucial decisions of his character in the finale:

"I’m very excited to see where we kind of start out in Season 2, if we get Season 2, and keep building out these characters in this new shift of their phases in life."

Speaking in the same interview, Melissa Collazo shared her desire for Caitlyn to get behind the wheel in a possible Season 2, calling it a "natural next step" for her character:

"I would love to see that. Hopefully, we get to go for Season 2. I think that would be sort of the natural next step. I don’t know how Zach would take it. He might feel like I’m getting into his lane a little. There’s a little bit of like, ‘Stay in your lane and I’ll stay in mine,’ is something she says to him a couple of times in the season, so it would be kind of funny if she starts driving. I would love that for her. I think it’d be really cool."

Throughout Motorheads Season 1, Caitlyn's passion for cars was pushed to the forefront, with her even helping Zac, Curtis, and Marcel rebuild the car their father once used in the past.

Collazo's comments about a fun little rivalry between Caitlyn and Zac would only strengthen their dynamic, especially after Zac had to endure in the show's debut season. If Caitlyn ends up driving in Season 2, she could also dip her toes in the world of street racing eventually.

Blavity TV also spoke with Mia Healey about her hopes for Alicia in Season 2 following the shocking reveal about Zac's involvement in the car heist.

Healey first talked about her complex dynamic with Harris, with her teasing that Season 1's ending sets up a "very complicated" Season 2 for her character:

"It really does set you up for Season 2 [as] being very complicated. It’s all complex [in terms of their] dynamics. There’s a lot of history between Harris and Alicia, and I think they really do understand each other and relate to each other. They know each other on a really deep historical level, and there’s a lot of intimacy that comes with that."

Healey also opened up about Alicia's "beautiful [and] different experience" with Zac, but she played coy about what's next on their relationship in Season 2:

"But then, there’s everything that happens with Zac that is completely new and shines new light on her, and she starts to feel proud of herself, and she just opens up to such a beautiful [and] different experience. But yes, the way that show ends with that crash, it’s like, she can’t break up with them now…"

Alicia's story with Zac is one of the interesting storylines moving forward in a possible sophomore run for Motorheads. Given that she immediately found out Zac's involvement, it remains to be seen if she will come clean to the cops or confront him directly first.

While Harris' fate is up in the air after he was involved in a car crash in the show's cliffhanger ending, Josh Macqueen shared that his character was placed in that situation "because of his inability to move past this rivalry" with Zac:

"Over the season, Harris is a very one-track-minded guy. When Zach comes down, he takes his eye off Alicia, and he goes after this thing to his own detriment. It feels weird talking about spoilers. When we get to that final thing, Harris is there because of his inability to move past this rivalry."

If Harris ends up surviving, Macqueen also hopes that his character will realize that there are things that matter to him the most, rather than winning a race:

"By virtue of Zac’s mere presence, these things have been stripped away from him, and he’s like, ‘What do I have?’ Harris even says in the pilot to Alicia. She goes, ‘Do you have anything to lose?’ He goes, ‘I don’t.’ She’s like, ‘What about me?’ and so hopefully, my fingers are crossed by the time that we come back to a Season 2, maybe he’s learned that there are more things than winning the race, but it remains to be seen."

Circling back to Alicia, Motorheads established that her family is wealthy and is working on revamping Ironwoods for the better, but the season didn't answer where she stands in all of her generational wealth and her family's involvement in improving the small town.

Healey admitted that she definitely wanted to explore more of her dynamic with her family, specifically about the decision-making process of her father:

"That’s definitely something that I would love to explore in a second season, namely her relationship with her father and then his decision-making. I’ll leave that to [showrunner John A. Norris] to decide what the future of that is."

The actress ended by saying that she feels that Alicia is "not 100%" with her father's decision, admitting that her character "feels so different" despite the privileges she's experiencing:

"I feel like she’s not 100% for it. I don’t think that she’s against it either. I think it’s one of those things that… It’s just her life. It’s just all that she knows, and I think that’s kind of similar to that feeling that she has of being an outsider on the inside. She’s aware of these privileges that she has. She’s aware of how the world works around her and where she is within it, but I also think that she feels so different. I don’t think she relates to her dad’s business. I don’t think she shares those values, but who knows?"

While Motorheads is still on the bubble for a potential Season 2, the decision for its renewal could arrive soon. It's also worth noting that the series only recently premiered on the streaming service.

Still, things are looking good for Motorheads in terms of its performance on Prime Video's U.S. TV Show Charts. The Michael Cimino-led series ranked first on May 22 and 23, 2025, and second on May 24 and 25, 2025.