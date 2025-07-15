Ballard: RHD Police Meaning Revealed (And It's the Same from Bosch)

The meaning of RHD in Ballard and Bosch is the same, but it has a far deeper impact on Renée Ballard (Maggie Q). The new 10-episode Amazon Prime Video series followed the story of the titular former detective who was demoted to the Cold Case department after she filed a sexual harassment claim against one of her peers in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). As one of the leaders of the LAPD's underfunded departments, Ballard continued to showcase her tenacious mentality, which led her team to uncover a broader LAPD conspiracy.

Before she dove into cold cases, Ballard was part of a renowned department (RHD) of the LAPD that was tasked with handling unique cases. However, the RHD's reputation was severely damaged after some of its detectives were exposed as dirty.

The Bosch: Legacy spinoff series featured an incredible cast led by Maggie Q, Ricardo Chavira, Michael Mosley, John Carroll Lynch, Courtney Taylor, Rebecca Field, and Amy Hill. Ballard premiered on Prime Video on July 9, 2025.

What Does RHD Stand For In Ballard?

RHD was mentioned throughout Ballard's 10-episode run, as well as Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, indicating that it plays a crucial role in the grand scheme of things.

The acronym stands for Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD, where Renée Ballard worked before being relegated to the Cold Case department. It was also the former department of Bosch's protagonist, Harry Bosch (a former detective turned private investigator played by Titus Welliver).

Under the umbrella of the Los Angeles crime division, RHD detectives are assigned to take on high-profile cases, such as major robberies, serial killers, human trafficking, and horrific homicides. They also have a reputation for being unruly and disliked by some of their peers due to their reckless solutions in solving cases.

Ballard was once part of RHD, but she was kicked out after she filed a sexual harassment case against her fellow detective, Lieutenant Robert Olivas. While the sexual act did happen, the LAPD didn't believe Ballard's testimony and instead relegated her to the Cold Case department.

Meanwhile, in Bosch, Harry Bosch investigated corrupt RHD detectives in Season 4 after a lawyer (who was involved in filing multiple cases against the LAPD) was murdered in cold blood.

It's safe to say that the RHD has a bad reputation, which explains why Ballard and Bosch are no longer part of the department. Still, the RHD plays a big role in the conspiracy Ballard is investigating, even after the wild Season 1 ending of the Bosch: Legacy spinoff, where Olivas and several other cops were caught red-handed in their involvement with a dangerous cartel.

Did Ballard Return to RHD After Season 1?

Renée Ballard had a lot going on by running the LAPD's Cold Case department in Ballard Season 1.

Her team was knee deep in trying to find out a notorious serial killer targeting successful women in Los Angeles while they were also trying to dig into a conspiracy involving corrupt cops who were involved with the Zacatecas Nuevas cartel.

Season 1's ending saw Ballard's team piecing together evidence and clues to lead them in catching and ultimately killing the serial killer, Gary Pearlman. After catching the culprit, Ballard turned her attention to the conspiracy in the LAPD, ultimately exposing several corrupt cops in the process (including Olivas).

While it was a win on Ballard's end, she did not return to RHD after the ensuing chaos because she knew she would still make a difference by running the Cold Cases department.

However, things took a turn in Ballard's career after she was arrested at the end of Season 1 after Olivas' dead body was found in his home. While she didn't kill him, she was the last person who saw him alive (and she actually threatened him during the night of his death).

Ballard's arrest meant that there are still corrupt cops within the LAPD, and they want to eliminate her to tie up loose ends. This sets up a complex storyline for Season 2 in which she doesn't know whom to trust.