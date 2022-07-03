First Loki Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Surprising Marvel Easter Eggs

Tom Hiddleston's Loki officially became the first live-action Marvel Studios Disney+ show to be renewed for a second season, the announcement for which came as the post-credits scene at the end of Season 1. As was the cast with the show's first six episodes, Season 2 should include another fun Easter egg hunt along with the undisclosed plot that will move the story forward.

While some of these Easter eggs teased future story points like Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains, others came as fun nods to other characters and stories within the Marvel universe. This included a look at the Thanos-copter in Episode 5 and even a tie back to WandaVision in Episode 1, and Season 2 will have even more opportunities thanks to everything that's been released since that time.

As Marvel does its due diligence with regard to Season 1's awards chances, Season 2 is in the early stages of preparation ahead of its undisclosed release date in the near future. And thanks to some early set photos, it's been confirmed that the next half-dozen episodes will continue that Easter egg trend on multiple occasions.

Loki Season 2 Easter Eggs Confirmed

Twitter user @LOVE1SNOTENOUGH shared the first set photos from Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki, which is currently filming ahead of its premiere on Disney+. These photos come from near the Noel Theater in London, England.

One photo shows a theater with a couple of posters on the outside, both for an in-universe movie called Zaniac:

Marvel Studios

Zaniac is certainly one of Marvel's creepier characters, first introduced in Thor 319 from May 1982 as an entity that possessed various hosts in order to cause terror and chaos. He was even thought to have taken over the body of Marvel's Jack the Ripper, giving life to the legend that's been around for the past couple of centuries in the real world.

In certain iterations of the Marvel Comics universe, Zaniac becomes a fictional monster featured in slasher movies, which appears to be the same direction for the character that Loki Season 2 is taking.

Marvel

Outside of the same theater is a poster for the movie Phone Ranger under an advertisement for the establishment:

Marvel Studios

The Phone Ranger is an even wilder hero, donning a costume that literally looks like a wired telephone with the number buttons on his chest after figuring out how to tap into countless phone lines. And although the outfit is a little ridiculous, it saved his life on numerous occasions, and it certainly would make for a crazy movie if it were ever made.

Marvel

At this same theater, posters for two movies released in 1974 - Herbie Rides Again and Earthquake - could be spotted, indicating that more time travel shenanigans will land Loki and/or associated characters back in the 1970s.

Who Are These Obscure Marvel Characters?

While not every MCU Easter egg is tied to characters that are confirmed to be in the story or on the way, these two come as fun nods to a different part of Marvel history,

Even though it's unclear how long these Easter eggs will be on screen, Loki Season 2 won't hold back in bringing some wild and wacky characters into the forefront.

Depending on when it releases, there is even a chance that this new set of episodes could touch on other iconic properties from Marvel Studios, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Fantastic Four. More of these nods will reveal themselves as Loki Season 2 moves closer to its promotional tour, but these photos indicate that the Easter egg hunt will be off to a good start.

Loki Season 2 is currently filming ahead of its debut on Disney+.