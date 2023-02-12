Kevin Feige Confirms the Most Important MCU Movie Since Avengers: Endgame

As the MCU looks to embark on its Phase 5 slate, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige just revealed which movie is the most important since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is about to kick off the MCU's second phase in the Multiverse Saga, which continues the franchise's expansive adventures after the Infinity Saga. And while this new film will introduce some wild storylines along with a few new major players for Marvel Studios, many are wondering how important it will truly be to the MCU saga as a whole.

Ant-Man 3's immediate predecessor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was described as Marvel Studios' most important movie ever, as it paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and helped fans and the Marvel family alike grieve and move forward.

With the Multiverse Saga now moving closer toward its ultimate climactic event in Phase 6, Marvel Studios is ensuring that its upcoming projects remain closely tied to its central narrative.

MCU's Most Important Post-Endgame Movie

Marvel

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes at the world premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the new Ant-Man movie is the most important movie to the connective MCU narrative since Avengers: Endgame.

Feige noted that Ant-Man 3 "connects most to the bigger picture" for the franchise:

"Of all of our films we've done since Endgame, this is the one [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania] that connects most to the bigger picture, and that's what I'm excited about. Phase 4, we introduced a lot of fun great characters on Disney+ and in theaters, all of whom will be very important going forward. But now, finally kicking off Phase 5, people are going to start to see the bigger picture as we get towards the next Avengers film. So I'm very excited for that part."

He reminisced on how Phase 4 introduced so many new characters and stories on Disney+ and in theaters. But now, this new threequel will be the first movie to showcase the bigger picture in the Multiverse Saga as the story moves towards the next pair of Avengers movies.

Ant-Man 3 Sets Stage for Multiverse Saga

Looking at everything that Ant-Man 3 has in store, it's no surprise Kevin Feige called tehe movie the most important one since Avengers: Endgame. After all, it introduces the ultimate big bad of the Multiverse Saga in Kang the Conqueror while also teasing some potential Multiverse-related plot points.

Now, Ant-Man 3 has a chance to open up the Multiverse for new stories beyond everything that happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Loki Season 1.

With Kang's ability to interact with all of his Multiversal Variants, dividing and conquering across time and space, the upcoming threequel will start to let fans know just how dangerous he can truly be. And with those abilities in play, Ant-Man 3 has a real chance to differentiate istelf from the Infinity Saga more so than any of its Phase 4 predecessors.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on Friday, February 17.