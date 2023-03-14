Avengers 5: Ant-Man Star Praises Marvel's 'Smart Choice' for Script (Exclusive)

As Jeff Loveness moves on from writing the script for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantnumania, one of the threequel's stars explained why he's the "smart choice" to write the MCU's next team-up outing, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Jeff Loveness is currently tasked with the huge responsibility of writing Avengers 5 after his work on Ant-Man 3, developing the story for the first Avengers-centric movie since the 2019 blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame.

While he's had to deal with some recent backlash over the reception to his work on the Ant-Man threequel, Loveness remains optimistic and excited to build his Phase 6 epic around the Multiverse Saga's ultimate big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

And with Loveness already hard at work developing Avengers 5's story, he has plenty of support from some of the MCU's top names as well.

Ant-Man 3 Star Backs Avengers 5 Writer

Marvel

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Richard Nebens, Ant-Man trilogy star David Dastmalchian shared that he thinks Marvel Studios made the "smart choice" for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's script to be written by Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness.

When asked about how Loveness could make the next Avengers outing the best one yet, Dastmalchian praised the writer for his understanding of comic book movies, boasting an ability to see "all the moving pieces at one time:"

Nebens: "What do you think it is that Jeff’s gonna bring to such a big movie that’s gonna make it different and maybe even better than the rest of the 'Avengers' movies?” Dastmalchian: "It’s such a smart choice, bringing Jeff [Loveness] on board to help craft this world and these stories, because, A.) He has written and understands comic books more than almost any comic book screenwriter out there. I mean, he has actually been in the trenches for a long time. B.) He is so smart. He sees all the moving pieces at one time, and his brain is this fascinating place."

Noting how Loveness has "a beautiful mind," Dastmalchian explained that the writer would be doing something creative with his life whether he was writing or not. The actor further looked into Loveness' relationship with director Peyton Reed, seeing the way they "hit it off so well" with their "deep love and passion for the characters:"

"He’s got, what I would describe as like, a beautiful mind. He’s this very sweet, loving, very funny guy, but his brain is like… if he wasn’t writing movies, maybe he’d be inventing, doing something with atomic energy. I don’t know. And all that combines into this deep love and passion for the characters when he talks about them. His passion, much like Peyton, which is why I think that they hit it off so well, is infectious. It’s like talking to a 12-year-old."

Why Loveness Can Write the Best Avengers Movie Yet

The Direct

Following up a movie like Avengers: Endgame is no small order for anybody, but it's clear that David Dastmalchian has faith in Jeff Loveness to do the job. Loveness has already shown his passion for the work in explaining his visions for the Quantum Realm and the Multiverse, and with so many characters at his disposal, the sky seems to be the limit for what he can do with Avengers 5.

Even with so much time until this next Avengers movie hits the big screen, Loveness is already hard at work on developing the script, making it clear that the negative reception to Ant-Man 3 isn't steering him off his path as well.

The head writer already teased the potential roles lined up for Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner, with rumored plot details hinting at the wildest adventure yet for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

And with Kang the Conqueror playing something of a leading role in Avengers 5 after his big introduction in Ant-Man 3, Loveness will have the chance to expand on the Multiversal big bad and every one of his terrifying Variants.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.