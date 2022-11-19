Ant-Man 3 Gets Exciting Update: ‘Maybe Marvel’s Best Script’

Insider Charles Murphy revealed some new information about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, touting the film as "Marvel's best script."

Ant-Man 3 is coming fast, as Paul Rudd's pint-sized MCU hero is sent into the Quantum Realm to take on Jonathan Major's dastardly Kang the Conqueror. The threequel has been brandished as the most "epic" Ant-Man film to date, and that is in part thanks to script-writer Jeff Loveness.

Loveness made a name for himself writing hit episodes of Rick and Morty and a number of Marvel comics but received major buy-in from Marvel Studios, as he is tasked with writing not only Quantumania but Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

At this point, it is unknown just how good Loveness has done with Ant-Man 3, with only a brief trailer to go off of. But if one Marvel insider is to be believed, the film could be one of the MCU's best.

Ant-Man 3 Allegedly One of Marvel's Best

According to Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is "maybe Marvel's best script."

When asked by a fan about his level of excitement for Ant-Man 3, the renowned insider tweeted he is at a "10/10," noting that he's heard "only amazing things:"

"10/10 Heard only amazing things. Was told by someone I trust completely that Loveness put together maybe Marvel's best script."

This comes after Murphy shared plenty of tidbits about the film and its plot over the past few months. Back in October, he revealed that he had heard Quantumania was much more "a MAJOR event picture" compared to the other two Ant-Man films:

"One of the first things I heard about AM3 was that it was going to be a MAJOR event picture, unlike the first two, as I reported multiple times on Twitter and in this article from July 2020"

Many speculated this "event picture" branding could be due to the possible Young Avengers debut hidden within the film, something Murphy all but confirmed back in 2020. However, he has since noted that the team may no longer be a part of the movie, as his information was from "before a script was in place." And, as "Loveness came on WAY late," things have likely changed:

"I will say that I heard that before a script was in place. Then, Loveness came on WAY late (after a draft existed, I believe). When that happened, I think I shared that I no longer believed [Young Avengers] were part of it."

How Good Can Ant-Man 3 Be?

Everything shown thus far from the upcoming Ant-Man threequel has looked stellar. So to hear that it may be one of the best scripts in the Marvel Studios pantheon will be exciting for many. But what could make it earn such a title?

Jeff Loveness is going to be a bit of an unknown quantity for many, but he might be the perfect person to write a big MCU epic. Loveness proved that he can write funny, smart, and, at times, emotionally stirring scripts and has already received praise from actors working on the Marvel threequel.

The only thing that has left some skeptical of the screenwriter is that he has never done something on this sort of scale. But if one were to try and come up with the perfect combination of skills needed to write a successful Multiversal Ant-Man movie, Loveness possesses all of them.

The MCU is never shy when it comes to humor, and Ant-Man has typically been the most reliant on comedy in his time thus far on the big screen. So why wouldn't a straight-up comedic writer thrive working with the character?

Of course, audiences will ultimately be the judge of this in the end, but it is looking like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and, in turn, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is in good hands.

Ant-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.