Disney+ X-Men '97 Reboot Gets Exciting Updates From MCU Writer

In about a year, Marvel Studios will tackle its second-ever animated project with the reboot/revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, this time going under the title of X-Men '97. With the show's iconic theme song having already made its way into a couple of live-action MCU projects, anticipation is slowly building to see what Marvel Studios does with its first official X-Men-related property on Disney+.

Fans got the first small look at X-Men '97 during Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a fresh new costume for Magneto and news about the official line-up for the animated mutant team.

The show will feature MCU regular Beau DeMayo as its head writer, who takes a lifetime of love and passion for the original series and hopes to implant that passion into his work for the 21st-century update to the story. Now, he's taken to social media to provide an exciting update on the show's development process as Marvel Studios works to bring the mutants back into the forefront.

Marvel

During a Q&A session in his Instagram Stories, X-Men '97 writer Beau DeMayo offered some insight into the development process for the new MCU Disney+ series.

DeMayo revealed that he started the development process for X-Men '97 in Fall 2020, and once he was hired as the head writer, he made sure to fill the writers' room only with fans of the material. He made it clear that his team had to "respect the work" before they could be "allowed to add to its legacy:"

Q: "Can you discuss how the production team came about, like how they were recruited for X-Men '97?" A: "For sure, in fall of 2020, Marvel's head of streaming asked me to develop a take to revive this show. From there I pitched it out, was hired. My LP was the first hire and he brought along all the amazing talent that followed. My general rule was you HAD to be a fan. No questions.

I've been on show - namely Witcher - where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.) It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it.

You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

The head writer also shared his "mixed feelings" on this show's take on Rogue, for whom he teased a lot to look forward to with fans. He also paid tribute to Supervising Producer Charley Feldman for advocating for Rogue's return so heavily:

Q: I hope Rogue is still a fan favorite...you don't mention her enough! Also have you read "Mr & Mrs X"? Not sure if you're aware that Rogue has learned to control her powers. Will this possibly be explored? A: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about - in no small part due to Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

When asked how much longer production will run for on X-Men '97, DeMayo noted that this show will be all he focuses on "for the foreseeable future" along with a couple of other projects that he can't discuss yet:

Q: How much longer until you're done with production on X-Men '97 and what projects do you have lined up in the future? A: "X-Men is my life for the foreseeable future, as well as two feature projects outside Marvel that I cannot talk about just yet."

And when another fan asked if he was worried about fan reactions to the show, DeMayo explained that he cares but that he's "not worried" about what fans have to say:

Q: Are you worried about fan reactions to X-Men '97? A: "I care but am not worried."

Beau DeMayo All-In on Animated X-Men Reboot

While most of the details behind X-Men '97 remain a secret ahead of its release, Beau DeMayo's passion and excitement to be involved with it can't be understated. And after having developed a rapport with Marvel Studios on the live-action side as well, his expertise will be a key part of the X-Men team's story as their animated adventures are reborn under the MCU umbrella.

While it's still unclear whether this new reboot will be fully canon with its animated predecessor, the X-Men will have their chance to thrive with a world full of new characters and potential allies to interact with thanks to Marvel Studios' involvement.

Considering this show's place on Disney+ and the time it still has before it debuts, its head writer has plenty of work ahead of him to make sure the X-Men have their story reintroduced the right way in this unique series. And with expectations high after the studio's first efforts in the animated sphere with What If...?, fans are hoping that he'll rise to the challenge of writing a memorable new story for the iconic mutant superheroes.

X-Men '97 is set to debut on Disney+ in Fall 2023.