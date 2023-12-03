New Deadpool 3 Set Photo Spoils Death of 1 Major Character

Photos from the set of Deadpool 3 revealed what appears to be the death of one major Marvel character.

The movie will star Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the latter returning to the role for the first time since Logan.

With its July 26 release date, Deadpool 3 is the MCU's only cinematic release set for 2024.

New Deadpool 3 Set Photos

Photos shared by The Mirror on Dec. 3 spoil what looks like the death of Sabertooth, the iconic Wolverine villain.

The first of the two photos shows Deadpool holding Sabertooth's severed head. He seems to be standing in the sandy plain seen in set photos from before the actor's strike this past summer.

The second image features Wolverine in his iconic blue-and-yellow suit fighting the villain. Deadpool 3 marks the first time this suit will be worn in live action.

Marvel

Fans might recognize Sabertooth from 2000's X-Men, as played by Tyler Mane. The long hair and recognizable angry expression in the movie look similar to the decapitated head Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is holding up in the new photos.

Furthermore, the punch from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the X-Men movie appears to be the same move being used in the set pictures for Deadpool 3.

What Could Deadpool 3 Be About?

These photos showing Sabertooth's death add even more evidence to the theory that Deadpool 3 will be an adaptation of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić.

More specifically, the theory suggests that the third movie in the Deadpool franchise will feature Deadpool and Wolverine killing the 20th Century Fox Marvel Universe.

The fact that Fox Marvel actor Jennifer Garner is seemingly reprising her role as Elektra from the 2003 Daredevil movie and its 2005 Elektra spin-off supports this theory. Further, the movie's director, Shawn Levy, confirmed that Deadpool 3 will pay homage to the Fox Marvel universe in some capacity.

While those pieces of evidence confirm that the Marvel universe of the early 2000s will have a role, it does not necessarily prove that the role would be being destroyed.

The evidence that best solidifies this part of the theory is a set photo featuring the 20th Century Fox logo crumbling down. With Deadpool confirmed to be transitioning into the MCU with this movie, he could be severing ties with his original universe by completely destroying it.

Now, fans can add the death of Fox villain Sabertooth to the list as well, even more solidifying that this theory is very plausible.

Besides, it is always fun to see a fan-favorite comic come to life.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26, 2024.