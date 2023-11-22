Season 3 of The Mandalorian heavily featured Emily Swallow's The Armorer, but will fans see her return in Season 4 of the Disney+ show?

After Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin was banished by The Armorer from his Mandalorian covert in The Book of Boba Fett, he set out to cleanse himself in the waters of Mandalore so that he could be welcomed back with open arms.

However, he ultimately ran into some trouble and enlisted the help of not only The Armorer and his Mandalorian friends but also Bo-Katan Kryze and her group of Mandalorians who had radically different beliefs.

At the end of Season 3, the Mandalorians chose to unite in order to defeat the Empire, but now that they are all back together on Mandalore and The Armorer can stay at her own forge on the planet, fans are itching to know where her story will go in the upcoming Season 4.

Emily Swallow on The Armorer's Future

Star Wars

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, actress Emily Swallow, who plays The Armorer in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, was asked about her character's potential return.

When specifically asked about The Armorer appearing in the upcoming Season 4 of the show, Swallow stated that she "honestly [doesn't] know," but that she "really hopes" the character will be featured.

Swallow also recalled what she enjoyed most about The Armorer's Season 3 arc, specifically noting how her character and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan "defied expectations in working together:"

"I honestly don't know. I really hope so, but I have no specifics about what direction this next season is going off into. I love the Armorer so much, and I love especially this last season that she and [Bo-Katan] sort of defied expectations in working together and I love that. I love that both of them were willing to sort of look outside these very strongly held beliefs that they've had to see what was gonna benefit the Mandalorian people as a whole, and to take a chance, to take a big risk, because for either of them, they could have lost the respect of their factions by aligning with the other."

The star also talked about how she would be interested to see "how this new combined Mandalorian society plays out:"

"And I would love to see more of how this new combined Mandalorian society plays out. Of course, I always want to know, like, 'Well what else is the Armorer up to? What does she do when she's not having to now drag her forge to different planets all the time, now that she sort of has a home base?'"

While once again mentioning that she has "no certain verification" on whether or not The Armorer will return in Season 4, Swallow did tease that she feels as though Din Djarin "has to check in with her from time to time:"

"And I feel like its been established now that the Armorer is always integral to whatever Din Djarin is doing. I feel like he has to check in with her from time to time, so I feel like we should see her, but I have no certain verification that we will."

Swallow was also asked about where she thinks The Armorer should go from Season 3 and how she thinks the character's story should ultimately be wrapped up, to which she stated that she "never thought about what would tie up her story neatly."

However, the actress did reveal that she is "curious" about The Armorer's "history" and the "connection she had to Din Djarin" prior to when the show takes place:

"I mean, I've never thought about what would tie up her story neatly, I think of her just continuing. I would love to know more of her history because I'm curious to know what connection she had to Din Djarin before everything that we've seen. Who did she know who maybe trained him? I am curious about that."

Swallow also mentioned that she feels as though there is room to explore the "deep connection between" The Armorer and Grogu and even talked about some of the experiences she has had with people telling her how they've "viscerally responded" to "when Grogu comes to the forge" and is shown the flashback of his early life:

"I'm curious to see what continues to happen with her and Grogu. I think, because, going back to when she first met him, she had reason, practically speaking, to want to kind of get rid of him because traditionally the Jedi have been threats to the Mandalorians and she chose not to do that. She chose the directive to protect the foundlings above that, so I feel like there's such a deep connection between the two of them. And so many people have told me that they really just viscerally responded to that scene when Grogu comes to the forge and sort of has that flashback about his own past, so I'm very curious to see how she plays into that."

The Armorer actress also teased that the idea of giving The Armorer "her own apprentice" would be interesting and that the show could also get into "her more personal relationships:"

"I would love to see her get her own apprentice. I feel like she needs some help making all this armor. I would love to see who she takes on. I don't know what any of her more personal relationships look like, but I think it'd be interesting to get into that. There were a lot of people who speculated that maybe Ragnar was like the Armorer's son. I don't really think so, but I do wonder what her history with Paz Vizsla was, and I feel like somebody needs to avenge his death, I don't know."

However, at the end of the day, Swallow stated that "there's a gazillion things" the show could do with The Armorer that would "be so enjoyable," and that she hopes for the time being that the character can "go on and on and on:"

"There's a gazillion things that I think could be so enjoyable. I don't know what her endgame is. I don't know what would tie it all up neatly with a bow and maybe that's just because I don't want it to all be tied up, I want her to go on and on and on."

Will The Armorer Be in Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Based on how Season 3 of The Mandalorian ended, there is no reason to believe that Emily Swallow's The Armorer won't make an appearance in Season 4 of the Disney+ show.

The end of Season 3 did tease that Din Djarin and Grogu could be going off on their own journey away from the other Mandalorians for the time being, but as Swallow stated, they will likely at least be checking in with The Armorer.

However, The Mandalorian will have to continue building toward Dave Filoni's upcoming feature film which is set to serve as a climax to all of the MandoVerse shows.

Assuming that The Armorer and the other Mandalorians will be a part of that project, fans can expect to see her more throughout the future of Star Wars.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.