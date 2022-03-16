The Mandalorian Season 3 Leak Spoils Return of Missing Star Wars Character

Even though the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi is just over the horizon and The Book of Boba Fett recently wrapped up, The Mandalorian is still the main attraction of the Star Wars brand on Disney+. Star Wars boasts a strong presence on the platform, largely due to the success of the show which debuted in 2019. The titular character, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, has seemingly become the core of the franchise's future plans, and Season 3 of the show is currently in production.

The last appearance of the bounty hunter was in the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, where he was reunited with his companion, Grogu. It is unclear where the pair's next journey together will start, but recent rumors suggested that they will be heading to Mandalore at some point in the upcoming installment.

Season 2 of the series featured the return of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, who was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Along with her were two other Mandalorians - Sasha Banks' Koska Reeves and Simon Kassianides' Axe Woves.

Bo-Katan and Koska both appeared in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, but Axe was notably missing. However, a recent rumor suggested that he may have been spotted on-set of the show's upcoming season.

The Return of Axe Woves

Bespin Bulletin recently reported that Simon Kassianides was spotted on the set of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, sharing a new behind-the-scenes photo of Kassianides' Axe Woves' on set:

Kassianides plays the Mandalorian known as Axe Woves, who made his debut in Chapter 11 of the show, "The Heiress." His character was seen alongside Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 2, and due to the fact that he has filmed scenes, it seems as though Bo-Katan and her group of Mandalorians will have a role to play in the upcoming installment.

Axe didn't make an appearance in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, leaving many fans to wonder if something happened to his character or if he would be appearing again in the future.

Axe Woves: Friend or Foe?

When Din Djarin met Bo-Katan in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, they each discovered that they had a common goal - Moff Gideon. Near the end of the season, Gideon captured Grogu, leading Din to seek out Bo-Katan and ask for her aid in rescuing him.

Bo-Katan agreed but only because she was on a personal quest of her own: to obtain the Darksaber so she could be the rightful ruler of Mandalore. In the season finale, Mando and his crew board Gideon's ship and rescue Grogu, but Din is the one who beat Moff in single combat, making him the one with ownership of the Darksaber.

It was clear that Bo-Katan didn't like the fact that Din ended up with the weapon of power, setting up a conflict between the two characters in the future. If the reports are true, and Din returns to Mandalore in Season 3, it is not far-fetched to suggest that Bo-Katan may be following suit to see if he really has what it takes to rule the planet.

That being said, if Bo-Katan were to challenge Mando for possession of the Darksaber, Axe Woves' role could quickly turn from being an ally to an adversary. If that happens, and matters don't get resolved quickly, the people of Mandalore could be witnessing another civil war in the near future.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+, and Season 3 is expected to premiere on the platform in late 2022.