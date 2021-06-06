Star Wars Leak Reveals LEGO Sets For Ahsoka vs. Maul Battle, Mandalorian Season 2 Finale & More

It has been an exciting time for LEGO fans as of late, with new sets for popular themes being revealed left and right.

The MCU has received a lot of love from the brick-based toy, with several sets based on the Infinity Saga being released. From the final battle against the Mad Titan Thanos to Shuri's Dragon Flyer from Black Panther, there are a lot of exciting products coming from the LEGO Group. Even Thanos' ship, the Sanctuary II, has been converted into blocky form, albeit on a much smaller scale compared to the original source material,

The Star Wars side of the LEGO brand had been noticeably quiet for a while, until leaked set descriptions reignited fan discussion about the upcoming The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars products.

Now it has been revealed that these leaked set names were in fact true, and the final sets do not disappoint...

NEW THE MANDALORIAN AND CLONE WARS LEGO SETS REVEALED

Star Wars

As shared by Twitter user @THESwu, new images for the upcoming Summer wave of LEGO Star Wars sets have leaked via a catalog.

First up is 75315 Moff Gideon's Light Cruiser, which is expected to retail for $159.99 USD and contain 1336 pieces. The set will come with a plethora of fan-favorites from The Mandalorian Season 2's gripping finale, including Din Djarin, Grogu, Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Moff Gideon, and a Dark Trooper.

Moff Gideon’s Light Cruiser! 👀 pic.twitter.com/TsfbmWn9vD — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) June 3, 2021

Next is 75311 Imperial Marauder Tank, which is expected to retail for $39.99 USD and come with 478 pieces. Greef Karga is the only hero to come in this set, having to face off against two Stormtroopers and an exclusive Mortar Trooper all on his lonesome.

Imperial Marauder Tank! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JvkL1XJ1EW — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) June 3, 2021

75312 Slave I jumps out of lightspeed in a smaller form than previously seen for LEGO standards, and is expected to retail for $49.99 USD. This set come with 592 pieces and two minifigures, those being Boba Fett in his costume from The Mandalorian and Din Djarin.

Slave I! 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/0qpZrAj6jy — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) June 3, 2021

The final two sets were officially revealed by LEGO themselves, both being based on the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The first set is 75310 Duel on Mandalore, which is expected to retail for $19.99 USD and come with 147 pieces.

Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul are packed into this bite-sized kit, allowing purchasers to recreate the thrilling fight between the two Force-users.

The second set is 75316 Mandalorian Starfighter, which is expected to retail for $59.99 USD and come with 544 pieces.

Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon, and a Mandalorian Loyalist can be found in this set, which should give buyers all they need to replicate the Siege of Mandalore.

A STELLAR LEGO STAR WARS WAVE

As a whole, this wave of LEGO Star Wars sets is one of the better lineups in recent memory, including a wide array of much anticipated and requested ships and setpieces.

The Slave I is a welcome addition, giving potential buyers the option to buy the iconic ship at a lower price point than usual. The set's inclusion of a new Boba Fett variant should also be a draw for LEGO veterans, which looks superb with its detailed arm printing for the bounty hunter's shoulder armor.

The Mandalorian Starfighter is perfect for fans of The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, or both, due to Bo-Katan hopping around a multitude of projects in the Star Wars universe. This versatility should make this set a very popular purchase.

The other Clone Wars set, Duel on Mandalore, should be a relatively accessible set for those who want some key characters in an inexpensive package. Darth Maul's Mandalorian casket is even included, allowing buyers to lock the Zabrak Sith up before he breaks free from his shackles

The Imperial Marauder Tank is perhaps the least exciting of the wave, but should at the very least be a good army builder for those who want more Stormtroopers in their collection. The new Mortar Trooper looks excellent too, with the yellow printing making it a very unique minifigure indeed.

Moff Gideon's Light Cruiser is undoubtedly the biggest highlight from the entire wave, looking just as imposing as the original craft that it is based on. The minifig selection is near perfect, with almost all of the key players from The Mandalorian's series finale being included. While it will cost potential buyers an arm and a leg to get their hands on this set, the sheer detail on this Imperial craft more than makes up for it.

These LEGO Star Wars sets will release on August 1, with the two based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars being available to preorder now.