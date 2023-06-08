When Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Release? Director Gives Update

A director from The Mandalorian shared a new update on when Season 4 of the Star Wars series might release on Disney+.

Season 3 of Din Djarin's streaming adventure brought one chapter of his life to a close, with the hero now settled into a new piece of land on Nevarro as he and Grogu wait for their next mission.

While many felt disappointed with the Season 3 finale, even worse is the fact that Season 4 still appears to be some time away from debuting on Disney+, especially with so many other entries confirmed to be on the way.

The Mandalorian Producer on Season 4 Timeline

Star Wars

The Mandalorian producer/director Rick Famuyiwa addressed when Lucasfilm and Star Wars are aiming to produce the show's fourth season in a conversation with the Crew Call with Anthony D'Alessandro podcast.

When asked if it'll take "a couple of years" for Season 4 to release, Famuyiwa acknowledged that developing a second of the show is "such an undertaking:"

"I mean, we’ll see. Again, we’ll see. I don’t have any insight on the schedule, but it’s such an undertaking to put these seasons together and I think, because of the way we shoot it, and how the StageCraft plays into it, a lot of stuff has to be thought through, built, conceived in prep, and you don’t necessarily have the luxury to start shooting, and say, 'Okay, we’ll figure this out later.'"

And although there's a great deal of work to do "trying to figure out even just production space," he reconfirmed that show creator Jon Favreau "has written the scripts" already and that they're excited to dive into the next season:

"So, that work takes time, that work has to get done, and obviously, all the series that have been happening, and just trying to figure out even just production space, and how everything slots in, there becomes sort of a jigsaw puzzle of how to figure it out, so… But I know, Jon [Favreau] has written the scripts, I know that he’s excited about continuing to tell stories in the world, so when and how that happens, obviously considering everything, we’ll see. "

While Season 3 served as a solid way to end this chapter of The Mandalorian, Famuyiwa "[doesn't] know exactly when" Season 4 will make its way to Disney+:

"But yeah, I’ve felt like this season was a nice culmination, but I’m excited about Season 4, and it’s certainly coming. Just don’t know exactly when."

When Will Season 4 of The Mandalorian Debut?

Although there wasn't much of a gap between the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, Season 3 and Season 4 is an entirely different story.

But there's now a new level of anxiety after Season 3, with the season's finale episode ending things so cleanly and not leaving too much room to analyze storylines or plot points that could play a part in Season 4.

Originally, filming for Season 4 was set to begin in September, although the ongoing writers' strike could potentially push that start date until sometime in early 2024 and delay its release until later into 2025.

However, with other reports noting that the season was written so early in order to avoid any problems with the strike, there's a chance that those delays may not be anything to worry about at all.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.