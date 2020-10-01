The Mandalorian Season 2: Disney+ Releases New Poster Starring Baby Yoda & Mando

The Mandalorian season 2 is due for release soon after recently getting a brand new trailer for its upcoming second season. The trailer offered up a few interesting details, including the possible inclusion of Boba Fett's jetpack. Another teaser provided a small glimpse at more of Baby Yoda in the series as well.

While fans wait for the season to premiere, Star Wars announced the start of Mando Mondays. Every Monday, Star Wars will reveal new merchandise and digital content that coincides with The Mandalorian. So far, this has included several collectible figures based on the series, including new Black Series Figures and Funko Pop Vinyl figures inspired by the show.

Viewers in the U.S. will be able to take advantage of a new feature for Disney+ called GroupWatch, allowing users to stream The Mandalorian together online.

With only a month to go before its release on Disney+, Star Wars has begun to ramp up its marketing for the series with new promotional material...

The official Star Wars Twitter shared a brand new poster for the second season of The Mandalorian, depicting Din Djarin and Baby Yoda riding a speeder bike:

The poster appears to be inspired by a moment in the trailer where Din Djarin and the Child are speeding along the desert plains of Tatooine.

Two official posters for Season 2 have been released by Disney so far:

Not much else can be seen of the planet itself, except for some metal structures on the right side of the background. Their tall shape could indicate that these are moisture vaporaters, further reinforcing the Tatooine connection.

Baby Yoda also doesn't seem to be bound to his hover pod anymore. In both posters that have been released for The Mandalorian so far, the Child has been seen in different pouches to hold him in. Baby Yoda was quite capable of making his own way around previously, so the reason for him not using it in these images is unknown. Perhaps Mando has become even more protective of the creature and simply wants to keep him closer for safety.

Both new posters for The Mandalorian use a much cooler color palette, contrasting significantly from season 1's much warmer posters. This may point to the overall tone of the upcoming season, possibly hinting at darker elements to come.

Another similarity between the two Mandalorian posters is the focus on the armored bounty hunter himself, who looks slick as ever with his shiny Beskar plating. The fact that Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are the only characters to be featured on the posters so far demonstrates that the next season will still have a primary focus on them. Even though big characters like Ahsoka Tano and Cobb Vanth will be joining the series, this won't take away the attention from Mando by any means.

Din Djarin and the Child will make their return when The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on October 30, 2020.