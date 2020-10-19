Star Wars Ramps Up The Mandalorian Season 2 Promotion With New Videos

The much-anticipated premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian is inching closer, and it's clear that marketing for the hit Star Wars show has ballooned exponentially in past weeks. Several TV spots and characters posters have already been released, providing fans with glimpses of how the narrative will move forward this season.

Along with teasers, the cast and creator of The Mandalorian have also played a big part in terms of ramping up hype for the show. The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal previously teased that he will be featured more during the second season since he revealed that he was on set more than during the debut season. Additionally, the show's creator, Jon Favreau, opened up about the big screen possibility of the live-action series, hinting that he's "definitely open" to that direction.

And now, a brand new batch of promotional materials for The Mandalorian has surfaced online.

NEWS

Disney released two new videos to promote the upcoming premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian.

The first video showcases a fascinating look at Mando and The Child, giving fans a chance to receive a reminder when a new episode drops on Disney+ by liking the tweet:

Don't miss a moment of #TheMandalorian! ❤️ this Tweet to receive a reminder when each new episode starts streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mLNX8NPGeh — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 19, 2020

By liking the tweet, fans will receive this reply from The Mandalorian's account, providing them with weekly reminders when new episodes become available.

@aeronchino This is the way. You will now receive weekly reminders when new episodes of #TheMandalorian start streaming on #DisneyPlus.



Reply #stop to unsubscribe pic.twitter.com/n8puLGmdNW — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the second video featured a promotion for Mando Mondays, teasing fans with a lot of surprises when the new segment drops on October 26.

The wait is almost over! We’re a week from #MandoMondays, which kicks off Oct. 26 with a bounty of new goods inspired by The Mandalorian. Countdown with us via https://t.co/4YJuMiSOR2 and stay tuned for more surprises. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/ttgLAOKuh7 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 19, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

While the newly-released videos didn't offer any teases about the upcoming season, it still gives an impressive look at the runaway duo of the hit Star Wars series. In any case, this new batch of videos serves as a nice way to incorporate fans with the show's impending release.

The first video presents Mando's suit up close, providing more detailed looks at his armor and jet pack. Not only that, it also supplies another adorable image of Baby Yoda smiling while Mando is carrying him, giving fans a preview of the bond between the two characters.

The tease during the second video about Mando Mondays clearly gives a preview of what's to come during the new segment. It will be interesting to see the new batch of merchandise that will be released for The Mandalorian. Given the rumored inclusion of Ahsoka and Boba Fett in the series, there's a good chance that this will pave the way for merchandise centered on those iconic characters.

It's clear that interest for The Mandalorian has dialed up even further after the impressive teasers and posters, and it's only a matter of time before every answer to the show's mysteries will be revealed.