Star Wars Unveils New The Mandalorian Merchandise Ahead of Season 2 Premiere For Mando Mondays

The much-anticipated premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian is around the corner, and the hype surrounding it has elevated as it inches closer. A good amount of teasers and posters have already been released leading up to the second season premiere of the Emmy-winning Star Wars show, but it still managed to keep the surprises intact.

This has led fans to speculate on how rumored Star Wars characters, such as Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, will fit into the next season's storyline. Adding fuel to the fire, Disney has also decided to not allow critics to watch episodes early, seemingly saving the major reveals right when the episode drops on Disney+.

Despite that, the marketing push for The Mandalorian is still ongoing, and a new digital offering in the form of Mando Mondays is set to play a huge part in boosting fans' excitement. Now, the premiere of Mando Mondays has given fans a taste of what to expect for the upcoming season through a massive wave of new items.

The first episode of Mando Mondays has officially premiered, and it showcased a wide array of merchandise and digital content inspired by The Mandalorian. Here are some of the items that were released during the premiere episode of the new digital segment.

Sneakerheads, rejoice! Adidas officially revealed The Mandalorian Collection where it merged the Adidas Originals silhouettes with the designs inspired by the hit Star Wars series. The designs include the Mudhorn signet, the Armorer, the Child, and the Darksaber.

Fans will get the chance to give a closer look at notable pieces of artwork from the second season of the show by purchasing this impressive poster book centered on The Mandalorian's core characters.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, it seems that a perfect way to celebrate the holidays is by acquiring matching The Mandalorian-designed pajamas for the whole family.

Hasbro once again showcased a top-notch Baby Yoda figure, bringing lifelike movements and sounds that will no doubt produce adorable moments anywhere.

It appears that The Mandalorian is now crossing over to the realm of Star Wars games. It was revealed during the episode that players of Star Wars: Squadrons can pick up a virtual Baby Yoda-inspired bobblehead for their respective dashboards. On top of that, it was also confirmed that players can also earn Razor Crest cockpit flair and bounty dashboard holograms.

Along with the big reveals, the first episode also featured appearances from some of the cast of The Mandalorian, which includes Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Pedro Pascal. Fans can watch the full digital launch of Mando Mondays below.

The full list of products can be found on MandoMondays.com. It was also mentioned that some of the new products can be purchased now, while pre-order for special reveals will go live "today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com."

Based on what's been revealed so far, it's clear that Disney and Lucasfilm are going all-out in terms of making The Mandalorian Star Wars' main attraction in the foreseeable future. The plethora of merchandise that was showcased should bode well for those fans who are eagerly waiting for the show's eventual release, and this should help them get a feel for The Mandalorian hype train.

Given that Mando Mondays is a weekly affair, it will be interesting to witness more products to be revealed in the coming weeks. That being said, the inclusion of Ahsoka Tano and other The Clone Wars characters could also mean that merchandise centered on those characters will also arrive. In a way, this should bode well for both toy collectors and longtime fans of the franchise, since this presents a unique opportunity to add several items to their growing collection.

From toys to sneakers, this new batch of merchandise is just further proof of the popularity of The Mandalorian across all age groups. As it is, this development promises an exciting new era for the Star Wars franchise in the coming years.