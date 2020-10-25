Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Star Wars Starts Countdown to The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere With New Poster

The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:

The premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian is inching closer, and it's clear that the anticipation is already sky-high. The marketing push for the Emmy-winning Star Wars show has ramped up in recent weeks, providing fans with a wide array of posters and trailers to hype up the release. 

It is expected that the show's second season will provide more answers to several mysteries that were left unsolved during the first season, and a new leak might suggest that the first episode could potentially address a notable cliffhanger. On top of that, the rumored guest appearances of Ahsoka Tano and several characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars have yet to be addressed by Disney, but previous evidence may hint that the studio is keeping everyone in the dark for their eventual arrival in the show. 

The shroud of secrecy surrounding The Mandalorian has led the show to become a major topic of discussion among fans of the galaxy far, far away. And now, an important piece of promotional material for the show has surfaced, reminding fans of the much-anticipated season premiere. 

Star Wars officially started the countdown to the impending release of the second season of The Mandalorian while also unveiling a new character poster of Din Djarin. 

The poster shows off the new armor of Mando for the second season of the hit Star Wars show along with the text that says, "five days."

The new character poster that was released for The Mandalorian will no doubt add to the excitement for the eventual release of the sophomore season. While the poster doesn't offer much, it still provides a fascinating look at the titular bounty hunter while also keeping fans in the loop on the number of days remaining before the season premiere. 

A previous leak suggests that the first episode is over 50 minutes long, and this could hint that the runtime for each episode will vary once more, similar to the show's debut season. Meanwhile, it was already confirmed that a weekly release format will once again be followed for the second season, and this serves as a good thing for the show to remain a trending topic on social media on a weekly basis. 

The trailers for the second season of The Mandalorian have only shown glimpses of what to expect regarding the show's narrative direction, only hinting that Mando's next goal is to return Baby Yoda to the Jedi. This strategy from Disney shouldn't be surprising, since it was only during the show's very first episode that audiences knew about Baby Yoda a.k.a. The Child. 

By connecting the dots, it's safe to say that the inclusion of every rumored Star Wars character will experience the same reveal, adding more surprises down the line. Hopefully, all will be revealed when The Mandalorian's second season drops this week. 

