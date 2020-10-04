The Mandalorian Episode When Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Could Appear in Season 2 Possibly Revealed

The hype surrounding The Mandalorian is at an all-time high since it's only a matter of weeks before the much-anticipated premiere of the sophomore season on Disney+. Lucasfilm and Disney have been releasing captivating promotional materials for the hit Star Wars show in the past weeks, such as an impressive poster and a slew of merchandise.

The second season of The Mandalorian is poised to answer noteworthy questions from the galaxy far, far away, and a fascinating one revolves around Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano. The Jedi Knight has been a major point of discussion among Star Wars fans after rumors broke that Rosario Dawson will portray the character in the live-action series.

As expected, a myriad of theories about the character's role surfaced in the past months, but the question of whether or not it is a done deal remains to be seen. However, that all changed when recent evidence straight from Disney+ suggested that Dawson's Ahsoka is all but confirmed for The Mandalorian season 2.

And now, another interesting piece of evidence about Ahsoka's involvement in the show has emerged.

REPORT

Jon Favreau

A listing from the Writers Guild of America revealed that Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni has written the fifth episode of the sophomore season of The Mandalorian. That being said, there's a big chance that this is the episode where Ahsoka Tano and other Clone Wars characters might appear.

Based on previous rumors, it's been highly assumed that Filoni would be writing and directing the episode that features Ahsoka and other Clone Wars characters since he is mainly responsible for bringing them to life in the animated series. Not only that, Filoni admitted from a past interview that he only directed the one episode that he wrote for this coming season.

Additionally, Dawson has been reported to only appear in a single episode while other animated characters such as Sabine Wren will be joining her during that lone guest appearance.

Meanwhile, the listing also mentioned that The Mandalorian season 1 director Rick Famuyiwa wrote the seventh episode, while the rest of the episodes were written by Jon Favreau.

WHAT THIS MEANS

With so much to unpack, it's clear that the stage is set for Ahsoka's much-awaited live-action debut. Not much is known about the implications of Ahsoka appearing in the fifth episode of this coming season, but it's evident that the character will play a huge part in shifting the direction of the narrative.

While it's unfortunate for some fans that Ahsoka and other Clone Wars characters will only appear in a single episode, this development makes sense to avoid overshadowing Din Djarin and The Child. In a way, having the characters appear in one episode during the middle part of the season could potentially mean that an essential plot point will be addressed, and the appearance of these notable guest stars will be needed to move the narrative forward not just for The Mandalorian, but also for the heavily rumored sequel series for Star Wars: Rebels.

In conjunction with that, this might be the episode where the viewers will learn more about Baby Yoda and his intriguing connection to the Force. Not only that, the meeting between Ahsoka and the Force-wielding child is already a must-see, and knowing which episode will that occur in should give fans more of a reason to tune in.

Whatever the case, the massive success of The Mandalorian laid the groundwork for more stories down the road, and Ahsoka's involvement will look to give it a great start.