Ahsoka Just Recast These 4 Star Wars Rebels Actors

Lucasfilm’s new Ahsoka series recast four notable characters from Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars’ latest Disney+ show is now out to the public, and the world seems to be loving it. Critics raved how it boasts "classic Star Wars vibes" and that it's a "a true visual spectacle."

A majority of the cast of characters is actually comprised of heroes who first appeared in the former Rebels animated show. Despite their returns, however, the people bringing the characters to life are (mostly) first-timers to the franchise.

Four Rebels Characters Recast for Ahsoka

1.) Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

Ever since the character's debut in the 2008 Clone Wars animated movie, Ahsoka Tano has been brought to life by Ashley Eckstein. The actress offered her voice for the former Jedi's adventures in both The Clone Wars and Rebels series and even for the recent Tales of the Jedi.

When the character came over to live action in The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson took the reins. So far, the actress has done a perfect job of portraying the hero in this new medium.

There aren't even many changes to her version of Ahsoka either. Though, one might say she is a tad more stoic and reserved than even her time in Rebels.

2.) Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Sabine first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels and was voiced by Tiya Sircar. Sadly, when it came time to bring the character across mediums, visually speaking, she didn't fit the bill.

Now it's Natasha Liu Bordizzo's turn with the baton, and many fans will likely agree that she‘s doing a fantastic job with the role so far.

The character is mostly the same from what audiences will know from Rebels.

However, she's clearly had some development offscreen. She has a whole dynamic with Ahsoka as her Master that the world has now only seen glimpses of, and the loss of Ezra Bridger affected her deeply.

Speaking of Ezra, it seems that his former lightsaber will become a staple part of her look going forward. Will she be quick to give it back to its old owner, or will she be hesitant to part ways with it?

Thankfully, despite all of that, the character's rebellious nature remains completely intact.

3.) Hera Syndulla

Lucasfilm

Voice actress veteran Vanessa Marshall brought the original version of Hera to life during her time on Rebels.

For the character's live-action debut, the task of embodying Hera was given to Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The two different versions of the Rebel leader do an incredible job of portraying the same character. Hers is a no-nonsense leader who know exactly what she’s doing and what is best for her people.

The biggest difference between them is a physical design choice, with Ahsoka portraying Hera's lekku more straight back than her animated counterpart, which usually has them more out to the sides.

While Hera got plenty of screen time, her son, Jacen, was nowhere to be seen. Though, a LEGO set might have already spoiled his eventual arrival in the series.

4.) Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

Unlike the other three characters on this list, Ezra Bridger is hardly in either of the first two episodes of Ahsoka.

For his live-action depiction, Ezra will be portrayed by Eman Esfandi. The only glimpse audiences get of him is via a holorecorder viewed by both Sabine and Ahsoka.

Originally, Ezra's voice belonged to Taylor Gray, who played the new Jedi in all four seasons of Rebels.

From the brief footage of the character seen so far, it's hard to discern many similarities or differences between the two. Though, one noticeable observation is that Esfandi looks a tad older than Gray's Ezra.

Not Everyone From Rebels is Replaced

While four key characters from the animated shows were brought to life with new actors in Ahsoka, some will be returning for the same role.

One of those people is none other than Clancy Brown's Ryder Azadi, who can be seen in the same exact role governing over Lothal. Then, of course, there's Dave Filoni's Chopper—fans might riot if that one was needlessly changed.

The biggest actor carrying over from animated to live-action mediums is Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Sadly, the fan-favorite villain did not show his face in either of the opening two episodes. It looks like his appearance won't happen until later in the show's run.

Fans are still wondering if Zeb could make an appearance at some point in Ahsoka. After all, he did get a cameo first in The Mandalorian, so it would make sense for that to be a precursor to a bigger role.

Agent Kallus and Jacen Syndulla are also two other big Rebels names who could show up at any point. Perhaps Dave Filoni will even find a way to squeeze Kanan Jarrus in a flashback.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.