Disney+ Confirms 7 Jedi Returning In Star Wars' Final 2025 TV Show

Star Wars' final Disney+ release in 2025 is confirmed to bring back several powerful Force users. The Jedi have long been the face-fronting heroes of the galaxy far, far away, and the hype surrounding these characters never wavered. This is why anticipation is building for the return of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, as it offers a different and laid-back approach to Jedi-infused storytelling by putting kids at the forefront.

Set during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures revolves around Jedi Younglings as they learn the ways of the Force under the training of the fan-favorite Master Yoda. Season 3 is not only the final Star Wars release in 2025, but it is also confirmed to be the final season. This means that the stakes are high for the core younglings led by Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs.

Every Jedi Returning in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3

Kai Brightstar

Kai Brightstar acts as the de facto leader of the younglings in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. As someone eager to learn the ways of the Force, he is ambitious and is driven by his desire to impress Master Yoda during training. Kai also has an intense drive to prove himself, which sometimes leads to reckless decisions that place him and his friends in dire situations.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 is expected to explore the aftermath of the ruthless pirates' invasion of the Jedi Temple of Tenoo while the adult Jedi were on a mission off planet. This invasion allowed Kai to showcase his leadership and immense expertise with a lightsaber, proving that he is capable of spearheading an attack alongside the other younglings of the Jedi Order.

An interesting tidbit about Kai is that he was from Hosnian Prime, the planet that eventually became the capital of the New Republic.

Lys Solay

Lys Solay is a Pantoran youngling and Kai Brighstar's best friend in Young Jedi Adventures (the 8th Star Wars TV series that received a third season). Lys is more than a Jedi because she has forged a strong connection with the wildlife of Tenoo. She is not a rule breaker, but the reckless actions of her friends (mostly Kai and Nubs) have forced her to support them in their crazy missions.

In Season 3, Lys' personality of thinking first before acting is the key to defeating more dangerous enemies, such as a droidsmith named Rek Minuu.

Nubs

Perhaps the most adorable Jedi youngling in Young Jedi Adventures is Nubs. The Padawan is close (and sometimes inseparable) to Kai and Lys. Aside from being an expert with the ways of the Force, Nubs also has superstrength, which proves helpful in taking down a massive number of enemies during missions.

A fast forward in the trailer of Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 spoiled that the adult version of Nubs will be shown at some point, indicating that the show's endgame could revolve around these younglings becoming eventual masters of the new generation of Jedi in the High Republic era.

Master Yoda

Master Yoda is a familiar face in Young Jedi Adventures, and he serves as the head of the Jedi Council, guiding Kai Brightstar and his friends. Yoda is at the peak of his power during the High Republic Era, meaning that his vast knowledge of the Force and proven talent in fighting with lightsabers are key in training these younglings and tapping their full potential.

Yoda's role in Young Jedi Adventures includes assigning special missions to the younglings to test their mettle and willingness to learn.

Wes Vinik

Wes Vinik is an intelligent and brave Padawan of Master Zia Zanna in Young Jedi Adventures. Wes, an ace pilot, often guides the younglings whenever the adult Jedi Knights are not around.

The Season 2 finale revealed that Wes is actually best friends with Celesta Kami, considering that they trained at the same time when they were younglings. The revelation of this newfound dynamic between Wes and Celesta is expected to be a highlight of Season 3.

Celesta Kami

Celesta Kami is also a padawan under the mentorship of Jedi Master Carver Drow. Celesta is training in planet Batuu and is a recurring guest star who aids the younglings in various missions in Young Jedi Adventures.

The Season 2 finale revealed that Celesta answered Kai Brightstar's call for help during the pirates' invasion in Tenoo, proving that she is a reliable ally amid the crisis that the younglings were facing. Celesta also managed to showcase her skills in battle, defeating some of the pirates with ease, which later impressed her master when he arrived during the latter part of the invasion.

Master Zia

Given that Yoda is the head of the Jedi Council during the High Republic Era (who may be hiding a dark secret), Master Zia Zanna serves as the Jedi Master from Tenoo. She acts as the teacher of these younglings as they embrace and learn the Ways of the Force and is Wes Vinik's master.

Master Zia already forged a strong bond with Kai, Lys, and Nubs, and she knows that they have what it takes to become full-fledged Jedi someday. While she was mostly absent in the Season 2 finale due to an unknown mission on a different planet, Master Zia made it in time to reassure the younglings that she will always have their backs. Season 3 is expected to flesh out Master Zia's dynamic with Wes Vinik and the rest of the younglings.