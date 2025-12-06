Star Wars' Next Disney+ Release Is Just 2 Days Away

Another new Star Wars title is coming to Disney+ before the year is out, and fans have plenty to look forward to from the galaxy far, far away. On December 8, fans will be able to enjoy new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+, marking the third season drop of the children's Star Wars show.

Young Jedi Aventures is set during the High Republic era, around 200 years before the events of the first Skywalker Saga film, Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The official synopsis for the new season from Disney+ confirms that Kai, Lys, and Nubs continue their galactic adventures this time joined by "new droid companions," and encountering "Rek, a troublemaking master droidsmith:"

This season young fans will join the adventure as the young Jedi face off against Rek Minuu, a mischievous master droidsmith; befriend Dotti, a beloved local shop owner known for her droid-fixing skills; and meet a trio of new droid companions: Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi.

Disney+

The third season of Young Jedi Adventures comprises seven episodes, which is significantly shorter than Season 1's 25 episodes and Season 2's 23 episodes. Season 3 will also be the final season of Young Jedi Adventures (and the last Star Wars release of the year), which is set to arrive on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on December 8, 2025.

While Young Jedi Adventures is set well outside the known Skywalker Saga, the series has several connections to the broader Star Wars universe that fans will be familiar with.

Young Jedi Adventures Connects to Star Wars Canon in 3 Major Ways

High Republic Character Appearances

Disney+

The High Republic (the era of time between 500 BBY and 100 BBY, during which the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order were at their peak) has often been relegated to published works only and kept out of the primary Star Wars narrative, which is the Skywalker Saga and its spin-offs.

With Young Jedi Adventures being set squarely within the High Republic age, the show has been able to connect to the wider High Republic publishing universe by bringing several characters from the page to the screen. Season 1 included two major High Republic crossovers, with the Master and Padawan duo Loden Greatstorm and Bell Zettifar making their animated debut in the Disney+ show.

Bell and Loden served as sources of inspiration and hero worship for Kai Brightstar, whose dreams of becoming a Jedi Knight were fuelled by his meeting the two High Republic legends.

Master Yoda

Disney+

Yoda's involvement in the Jedi Order stretches all the way back to the High Republic age (and beyond), and the green-skinned Jedi Master is one of the regulars in Young Jedi Adventures. Master Yoda helps oversee the tutelage of Kai, Lys, and Nubs at the Jedi temple on Tenoo and imparts to them several of his iconic pieces of Jedi wisdom.

Yoda is well known in the Skywalker Saga, having served on the Jedi Council in the prequel trilogy, and mentored Luke Skywalker in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back before his passing. Young Jedi Adventures is a chance for audiences to see Yoda in his younger years, although it's never quite clear how old Yoda's species is.

Young Jedi Adventures Comic Appearance

Marvel Comics

Young Jedi Adventures has also had its own impact on the broader Star Wars canon, as characters from the Disney+ show featured in a High Republic comic. In The High Republic Finale comic, released in July 2025, which served as an ending for all the disparate High Republic multimedia storylines, the central Young Jedi Adventures trio of Kai, Lys, and Nubs made a brief cameo appearance.

The trio of young characters was shown in a panel explaining the festivities, where they are depicted smiling and laughing as they enjoy dancing, music, and a feast.

Stars Ja'Siah Young, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker (who also appeared in another animated Star Wars project, The Bad Batch), and Piotr Michael reprise their roles in Season 3, with animation done by Lucasfilm Animation and Wild Canary Animation.