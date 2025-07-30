Marvel’s 5 Most Devastating Cancelled Movies Fans Are Still Mad About

Even Marvel Studios isn't immune to cancelling its projects. Sometimes, the studio teases fans with casting announcements, production updates, or flashy Comic-Con reveals—only to reverse course and shelve the entire project. It’s one thing to delay a movie; it’s another to cancel it entirely after hyping it up.

While projects like Blade and others have managed to claw their way back, several Marvel films and TV series haven’t been so lucky. Here are some of Marvel's most disappointing cancelled movies that still sting for fans.

5 Most Devastating Canceled Movies Marvel Verified and Then Scrapped

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. It was set to launch Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad to maintain the momentum after Thanos. However, after lead actor Jonathan Majors found himself in some sticky legal drama, the studio responded with a major shake-up.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige insists that the decision to move away from the Kang storyline had nothing to do with the Majors scandal, as they were already considering pivoting from the character.

A recast would have been an easy sell, especially considering there are already multiple versions of a character in the MCU. If the Loki series could feature Sylvie and Alligator Loki, a new variant of Kang, or He Who Remains, it wouldn’t have been a stretch.

However, Kang Dynasty was ultimately canceled and replaced with Avengers: Doomsday, which focused on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the movie's villain.

The Inhumans

Marvel Televsion

Marvel’s Inhumans remains one of the studio’s most significant creative mishaps, especially as this was supposed to be Marvel's next big play after the Avengers. The characters were sadly left in obscurity compared to their hype and expectations, after being branded as "Marvel's own Game of Thrones".

What started as a Phase Three movie quickly turned into a disaster, first with constant release date changes, then a complete removal from the slate, and finally a downgrade to an eight-episode TV series that completely tanked.

Honestly, there’s no telling what could have saved the show from its colossal flop—unless, maybe, Marvel had just stuck to the original movie plan and gotten it right from the start.

Hope remains for the Inhumans' future in the MCU. Anson Mount reprised his role as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Iwan Rheon, who played Maximus in Inhumans, stated in 2022 that he would love to play Maximus again if the opportunity presented itself.

The Silver Surfer

Marvel Studios

Before Shalla-Bal became the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Silver Surfer was brought to the big screen in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

After becoming a fan favorite character, there was a Silver Surfer solo movie planned at 20th Century Fox starring Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburn as the actor and voice of Norrin Radd. Sadly, this film never took shape.

Decades later, fans are still side-eyeing Marvel Studios for never delivering a proper Silver Surfer movie. After Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, many expected a spin-off film featuring the character.

And in 2009, writer J. Michael Straczynski (JMS) confirmed that a full script for a Silver Surfer movie had been completed. But development stalled, and just like that, the project disappeared into thin air.

Until now, the loyal Herald of Galactus hasn’t gotten his time to shine on the big screen. However, with Marvel relaunching the Fantastic Four franchise, it is worth reestablishing that a proper standalone Silver Surfer is still desirable. Just maybe, the movie could finally be back on the table.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Marvel Studios

Even though Tom Holland does a pretty dandy job playing Spider-Man, it’s still hard to ignore what could have been in the curtain call for Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy.

After the 2012 and 2014 films, the planned third installment quietly disappeared, as Sony retooled its overall Spider-Man plans. The third film was first delayed (initially to be released in 2018) before being scrapped altogether to favor a new iteration of Peter Parker within the successful MCU.

Things got interesting again when Garfield’s Spider-Man popped up alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That moment reignited fan hopes that, just maybe, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 might finally happen.

Spider-Man 4

Fox

Spider-Man is right up there with Thor when it comes to Marvel superheroes with the most movie appearances. But that doesn’t mean it’s possible to ever get enough of the character. With various Spider-Man Variants and three different actors portraying the role, each one leaves their mark and their audience wanting more.

Nearly two decades after the conclusion of the original trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, there are still big questions floating around. With Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, but what's more pressing? An older version of Spider-Man, adulting, and saving lives!

Now, with Sadie Sink rumored to be playing Mayday Parker, there may be hope that Tobey Maguire will return once again in Spider-Man 4. The story could potentially introduce Mayday as Peter and Mary Jane’s (Kirsten Dunst) daughter, continuing their story between the events of 2007’s Spider-Man 3 and this new installment.