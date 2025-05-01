Marvel Takes Action to Prevent Thunderbolts Movie Spoilers

Marvel Studios is taking extra precautions when it comes to spoilers surrounding its newest release, Thunderbolts*. The final film in Phase 5 has been screened early for fans around the globe, and reports are already emerging about Thunderbolts* major plot points. Marvel Studios has taken significant actions to prevent spoilers from emerging in the past, but it's taking a lighter approach for Thunderbolts*.

In an Instagram post on its UK account, Marvel Studios encouraged fans not to share spoilers from Thunderbolts* during opening weekend. The post was accompanied by a photo of Yelena (Florence Pugh) holding a man hostage, with the words "No Spoilers" before imploring fans to "stay to the end credits."

Marvel Studios

In the written post, Marvel said "no spoilers this weekend" asking fans to "let others enjoy the film for themselves." The studio jokingly threatened that any spoilers would result in the culprits being marked by Yelena.

"Please let others enjoy the film for themselves, no spoilers this weekend, you don’t want to end up on Yelena’s list…Thunderbolts*, in cinemas now!"

Fans have long held theories about what some of the spoilers in Thunderbolts* may be, such as whether Taskmaster's absence in marketing hints at an early death, or what the truth about Lewis Pullman's Bob really is, which will be either confirmed or denied now that Thunderbolts* is out in the world.

Thunderbolts* is directed by Jake Schreier and heralds the return of several familiar MCU faces including David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent. Together, the group forms an unlikely task force and works together under the questionable leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

How Marvel Prevents MCU Spoilers From Leaking

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is no stranger to preventative measures for spoilers. Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's release (which famously kept many cameos hidden), Marvel pushed press screenings as well as social and review embargoes as late as possible to prevent anything from leaking early.

Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore also elaborated on how the studio has adjusted who is invited to press screenings in an effort to mitigate spoilers, with a particular crackdown on plus ones at MCU film screenings:

"[Before], they could bring friends. I think we tightened up a bit, because frankly, people leak and it sort of ruins it for everyone."

Interestingly, Marvel Studios has gone a different direction for Thunderbolts*, releasing it at special fan screenings as early as two weeks before the official premiere. This was a show of confidence by the studio in its final Phase 5 release and has resulted in positive word of mouth for Thunderbolts*, but it's also come with spoilers as well.

There's not much Marvel Studios can do about controlling spoilers now that the film is out in public, so a social media reminder is one of the only strategies the studio has at its disposal. Whether or not fans pay attention is a different question, so those wanting to avoid spoilers are best to see Thunderbolts* sooner rather than later.