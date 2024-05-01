X-Men 97 Writer Confirms What Fans Suspected About THAT Spider-Man Cameo

Fans were right about Spider-Man's surprise X-Men '97 cameo on Disney+.

The dramatic conclusion of Episode 8 titled "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1" featured several character returns, including the iconic web-slinger.

Many viewers speculated that this incarnation of the wall-crawler was a specific Variant of the character and it turns out that their hunches were correct.

Spider-Man's X-Men '97 Cameo Explained

In the final minutes of X-Men '97 Episode 8, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into frame as Magneto's powers begin to radiate through the city.

Once he lands, he's then shown reacting to the lights going out and the city going dark.

When asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) if the Spider-Man from this X-Men '97 episode is the same web-head from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, writer Beau DeMayo answered:

"It is indeed that Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ran from 1994 through 1998 with Christopher Daniel Barnes providing the voice for the animated web-slinger. For this Disney+ episode, however, Spidey had no dialogue.

X-Men '97's latest episode isn't the first time this particular Spidey has crossed paths with the X-Men, which is why die-hard fans suspected this variant was the '90s web-slinger instead of the MCU's.

In Season 2 of the animated Spider-Man series, Peter Parker reached out to the X-Men for help with his mutation while the X-Men: The Animated Series voice cast reprised their roles for the crossover.

In addition, X-Men '97 has already confirmed its mutants shared a universe with the animated web-head.

Early episodes of the Disney+ revival showed the Daily Bugle newspaper and even a story titled "Is Spider-Man a Mutant?"

More Spider-Man in X-Men '97?

Spider-Man is far from the only cameo X-Men '97 audiences have seen so far.

As told to The Direct by director Jake Castorena, "Cameos [are] in the DNA" of X-Men '97. And true to his word, previous episodes have already featured What If...?'s The Watcher, as well as Captain America and various mutants from the original show and the comics.

In addition to Spidey's appearance in the latest episode, "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1" included brief cameos of Doctor Doom, Silver Samurai, and Omega Red.

The question now is what other cameos will Part 2 and Part 3 of the finale hold and whether Spider-Man will find his voice and reunite with his '90s mutants.

New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.

