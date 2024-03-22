Marvel Animation officially released the plot synopsis’ for every episode in X-Men ‘97’s Season 1.

While the X-Men have been out of the spotlight for a while, the drought is finally over thanks to Marvel Animation's latest animated series, which continues the original fan-favorite show from the '90s.

So far, people are digging the project, with many praising nearly every aspect of the revival. Needless to say, it's a great time to be a fan of mutants.

X-Men ‘97 Season 1 Episode List

New episodes of X-Men '97, Season 1 stream on Disney+ on Wednesdays starting at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Episode 1: "To Me, My X-Men"

Airdate: March 20

As many viewers have already seen, the opening episode of the show highlights the re-emergence of “new anti-mutant technology,” which fans learned connected back to the Sentinels:

“Cyclops races to find the source of new anti-mutant technology that threatens to upset mutant-human relations. His search leads them to an unexpected reunion with an old foe, even as the X-Men welcome a new addition to the team.”

The episode's title should also be familiar as it is a play on Cyclops’ classic catchphrase.

Episode 2: "Mutant Liberation Begins"

Airdate: March 20

The second episode focuses on the iconic villain Magneto as he stands trial for his crimes:

“When Magneto is forced by the UN to stand trial, a group of anti-mutant rioters test his resolve.”

The show put Magneto’s character in an interesting spot: the former villain now leads the X-Men team thanks to Charles Xavier’s last will and testament.

Episode 3: "Fire Made Flesh"

Airdate: March 27

Episode 3 teases a visitor arriving at the mansion, one with “a dangerous secret:”

“When a visitor arrives at the mansion with a dangerous secret that threatens Cyclops and Jean's relationship, the team is propelled into a tragic confrontation with an immortal mad scientist.”

Many fans have speculated that the “fire” in the title is referring to the Phoenix Force, but details remain a mystery.

Episode 4: "Motendo/Lifedeath" (Part 1)

Airdate: April 3

The fourth installment, which is the first of two parts, will center on Jubilee as she is transported “into a 16-bit video game:”

"On her birthday, a nostalgic Jubilee is forced to relive the X-Men's greatest adventures when an entertainment system transports her into a 16-bit video game."

The title holds two clues as to what the episode could be about. The “Motendo” seems like a cross between Mojo and Nintendo—could the ugly alternate entertainment dimension baddie come out to play? Then, the “Lifedeath” part could refer to a love story between Storm and Forge. Romance fans, get ready.

Episode 5: "Remember It"

Airdate: April 10

“Remember It,” Episode 5 of Season 1, continues the overarching storyline of Genosha joining the United Nations while also possibly “airing the X-Men’s dirty laundry:”

"As Genosha prepares to join the UN, select members of the team head to the island nation to be honorees. Back at the mansion, a behind-the-scenes press event risks airing the X-Men's dirty laundry."

Episode 6: "Lifedeath" (Part 2)

Airdate: April 17

Episode 6 continues Storm’s (and presumably Forge’s) love story—provided it follows the storyline of the same name from the comics.

The tease for the installment is brief, but it paints a dire picture of Storm:

“Storm is forced to face her worst fears in order to free herself.”

Episode 7: "Bright Eyes"

Airdate: April 24

“Bright Eyes” looks to be a Cyclops-centric episode, but there’s always the chance the title refers to something else.

Fans can expect the plot to revisit Bolivar Trask and his deadly mutant killing machines:

“Cyclops focuses the X-Men on finding Bolivar Trask. However, when the team locates the Sentinel inventor, they realize that they all have been played by a mastermind.”

Episode 8: "Tolerance is Extinction" (Part 1)

Airdate: May 1

“Tolerance is Extinction” is the first of an epic three-part storyline for X-Men ‘97.

The only tease is that the team must “unite to face a new threat.”

Episode 9: "Tolerance is Extinction" (Part 2)

Airdate: May 8

Episode 9 is part 2 of a trilogy in which “the X-Men work to settle the score before it is too late.”

Episode 10: "Tolerance is Extinction" (Part 3)

Airdate: May 15

The final episode of X-Men ‘97 Season 1 sees “the X-Men's dream put to the test as mutant-human relations reach a tipping point.”

X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+.

