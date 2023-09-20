The official release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix in the United Kingdom has been announced.

Starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, No Way Home has been streaming since July 15, 2022, on Starz in the US.

In January 2023, Netflix added Spider-Man: No Way Home's "The More Fun Stuff Version," in international markets like Hong Kong, India, and Indonesia.

Starting in 2022 (after No Way Home’s arrival), Sony Pictures penned a deal with Netflix, giving the streamer the pay-one window rights to all their latest film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will officially begin streaming on Netflix in the UK on Sunday, October 15.

It was previously available to stream on Sky Cinema in the same region.

No Way Home is currently available to stream on Starz in the US, with an expectation that the film may eventually make its way onto Disney+ in the US.

When Will Spider-Man: No Way Home Stream in the US?

There are currently no plans for Spider-Man: No Way Home to stream on Netflix in the USA. Unfortunately, the film's December 2021 release put it just one month before Sony's films began streaming on Netflix.

Films like Uncharted, Morbius, and Bullet Train we distributed by Sony Pictures in 2022 and then streamed on Netflix.

A separate Spidey story, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also soon be available to stream on Netflix before eventually going to Disney+.

For anyone looking to get their Spider-Man movie fix on Netflix, below is a list of all the current Peter Parker stories streaming in the US:

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

All of those films can also be streamed on Disney+, along with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home begins streaming on Netflix in the UK on October 15.