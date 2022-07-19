Netflix Reveals 3 More Spider-Man Movies Streaming Next Month

In 2022, a streamer is only as good as the headlining IP it houses. Streaming platforms can rise or fall solely based upon the intellectual property which they house. While the likes of Disney+ and HBO Max have extensive in-house back catalogs to draw upon, names like Netflix have to gobble up whatever streaming rights they can.

One deal The Big N made recently was aligning itself closely with Sony Pictures. This deal will see new Sony movies (like next year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) streaming on the service sometime after they are in theaters, while also allowing Netflix to dig back into the studio's library when Sony allows it.

And while Disney and Warner have much of the superhero genre on lock these days, Netflix - by way of Sony - has the chance to offer fans one of the biggest names in the game... Spider-Man.

Netflix Prepares for Spider-Man

Netflix tweeted that Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy will hit the streaming platform in the US on Monday, August 1.

The company posted an image of Kirsten Dunst's Mary-Jane Watson and Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker from 2002's Spider-Man on its Twitter page with the caption:

"He said our Spider-Man trilogy is coming to Netflix on August 1!"

Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 will join fellow wall-crawling adventures The Amazing Spider-Man and TV show Spectacular Spider-Man on the US version of the service.

Peter Parker Swings in for Streaming

While the original Spidey trilogy has been streaming in various international territories for quite some time, American fans of Marvel's web-head were seemingly getting the short end of the stick. Well, hopefully, those worries have been quelled as they will be able to take in the journey of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker from beginning to end.

What will be interesting to see though is if this is just the beginning for the US Netflix library and Sony Pictures. Perhaps it will not be long before The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Tom Holland's three MCU solo Spider-Man epics hit the service.

If, in fact, the web-slinging collection were to be completed on Netflix, it could serve as legitimate for the likes of HBO Max and Disney+ on the superhero front. Being able to call oneself the official streaming home of all things Spider-Man would be a pretty big deal, and Netflix surely sees that.

For now, though, fans will have to bust out their best Bully Maguire dances when the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy hits Netflix in the USA on August 1.