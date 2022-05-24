Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming: HBO Max Brazil Release Date Revealed

While much of the world is reveling in Marvel's latest theatrical adventure, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some are still celebrating what has come before. Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit VOD and completed its run in theaters worldwide, with the Spidey threequel quickly becoming a new high watermark for some Marvel fans.

But the wall-crawling threequel comes with a bit of clerical baggage that not many other MCU films do. Because No Way Home was developed as a partnership between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the super-powered epic doesn't easily fall into the Disney+ streaming rights bucket now that its theatrical run is over.

While the Tom Holland-starring blockbuster still has no streaming here in North America, abroad it is coming to Warner Bros.' HBO Max sometime this year. Well, after months of waiting, international fans have gotten their first hint at when No Way Home will arrive on the WB-owned service.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming Soon on HBO Max

Marvel

In a tweet, the Brazillian HBO Max Twitter account announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home will launch on the service in the South American nation on Friday, July 22.

This comes after news broke earlier this year that the MCU Spidey threequel would stream on Warner Bros.' service in some international markets.

No Way Home Finds an Unlikely Home

For US-based fans, seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home hit HBO Max will be a little jarring, and justifiably so. One of Marvel's biggest successes is going to be streaming on a platform that prides itself on being the home of all things DC.

However, streaming rights are a complicated thing, and what might seem bizarre stateside is a common occurrence all over the world. Marvel Studios' films show up on all sorts of different streamers in different parts of the globe.

And that isn't even accounting for the streaming rights wildcard known as Sony Pictures. Sony has struck deals with Netflix and Disney for their streaming allegiances; however, those are not 100% binding.

Sony can partner with whomever they choose internationally for streaming right, so Peter Parker hanging out on HBO Max does actually make sense.

For now, though, fans stateside sit and wait until Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to Disney+. That day could come sometime between mid-2023 and early 2024.