Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Featuring Eternals

Eternals has finally launched on Disney+, allowing fans to experience the sci-fi epic right from the comfort of their homes. With the additions of new installments to the streaming platform, it has become somewhat of a tradition to find out when projects take place chronologically in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline.

Loki was revealed to have a surprising slot on the timeline, indicating that the Multiverse has been in full effect throughout Phase 4's projects. What If...? and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also had their timeline placements unveiled on the platform.

Hawkeye took the final slot in chronological order, allowing fans to deduce when exactly Spider-Man: No Way Home is set.

One of the producers at Marvel Studios previously gave an indication of where Eternals would fall, but now, fans have definitive evidence of the film's placement in the chronological timeline.

Disney+ Reveals Eternals' Place in the MCU's Timeline

With the release of Eternals on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline Order on the streaming service has been adjusted accordingly to showcase when the film takes place.

The chronological order for the MCU now stands as:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Hawkeye

It should be noted that this list excludes The Incredible Hulk, as well as the three MCU Spider-Man films.

When Does Eternals Take Place In the MCU?

This placement on the timeline lines up with what has been said prior about Eternals, with Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore previously mentioning that the film occurs around the same time as Spider-Man: Far From Home. Spider-Man's second solo outing takes place about eight months after Avengers: Endgame, placing the world-ending threat of the Emergence somewhere in and around Peter Parker's trip to Europe.

With this in mind, fans now know that there is around a four-month gap between Eternals and Hawkeye, with the latter set a year after Endgame. Therefore, there may be some room for Marvel Studios to insert some future projects into this time period, such as Ms. Marvel or Moon Knight.

Eternals' timeline positioning does raise some questions about its narrative being impacted by other projects and how it affects other MCU entries. Being set so far after Endgame may seem odd considering the Blip was said to generate the energy necessary for the Emergence to occur. However, perhaps a couple more Earthlings needed to be produced before Tiamut could hatch.

It is also interesting that a big Celestial head wasn't mentioned at all in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Hawkeye, as it likely would've been pretty big news.

It is possible that Peter Parker's identity crisis could have taken over headlines though, and Hawkeye being set a few months after Eternals may have provided enough time to forget the horrible thought of a giant being lurking underneath the Earth's core.

Plus, no one wants to be thinking about that while they're trying to be holly and jolly.

Eternals is available now on Disney+.