Disney Plus Reveals Marvel's Eternals Streaming Date

Eternals is inching closer to capping off its theatrical run, meaning that the film has set its sights on Disney+. The Chloé Zhao-directed movie is part of Marvel Studios and Disney’s 45-day exclusive theatrical release, joining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While the movie received a mixed response from fans and critics, it still hasn't stopped from performing well at the worldwide box office.

As part of the exclusive group, many fans have wondered when they could watch the film from the comfort of their homes. Fans have theorized that the movie would immediately be released after its 45-day theatrical run, but it was confirmed that this wouldn't be the case.

Shang-Chi set the precedent, with the Simu Liu-led project being released on Disney+ Day on November 12, 2021, 70 days after its premiere.

Now, it looks like the trend will continue with Eternals.

When Will Eternals Be on Disney Plus?

Disney officially confirmed that Eternals will premiere on Disney+ on January 12, 2022.

In the official press release, the House of Mouse confirmed that Eternals will be streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, joining 13 other MCU movies on the service that take advantage of the feature.

The full release can be seen below:

"Today, Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios' “Eternals,” one of the biggest movies of the year, will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest team of Super Heroes has led theater audiences on an exciting journey spanning thousands of years, and now the Eternals are bringing all of that signature Marvel Studios' action, spectacle and thrill to Disney+. “Eternals” joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home (content availability varies by region). More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.

Alongside the announcement, a brand new poster showcasing the cosmic superhero team was also unveiled:

Disney+

Coming Soon: Eternals in IMAX Enhanced

Eternals' Disney+ arrival could serve as good news for those fans who opted to wait to watch the film in the safety of their homes amid the pandemic.

Even though spoilers are already out in the open like Harry Styles' MCU debut as Eros, many would agree that a rewatch with friends and family could still be worth it, especially now that blink-and-you'll-miss-it details can be discovered within the streaming platform.

Based on this confirmation, it’s safe to assume that every MCU movie after Eternals would follow the same streaming release timeline. At this stage, it seems that a 65-70 day gap between its US theatrical premiere and Disney+ release would be followed moving forward.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to find out if future MCU movies that will premiere on Disney+ could coincide with the franchise’s small screen slate. It’s possible that the movies’ streaming release will be adjusted, mainly because it is more flexible than the upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, the latest poster highlights the cosmic powers of the Eternals. The elegant-looking design fits their powerful vibe while the characters’ equal placement managed to provide no indication of any spoilers with regards to the film’s storyline. This could entice home viewers to witness the MCU project in its full glory.

Eternals is still showing in theaters worldwide.