Marvel Zombies Just Hinted at If Spider-Man Dies or Not In Episode 4

Marvel Zombies may have hinted at whether Spider-Man died during Episode 4. The R-rated animated Marvel series just started streaming on Disney+, telling an epic tale centered on a zombie-riddled alternate comic book universe. As a part of this undead adventure, several big-name Avengers tragically bit the dust. One character whose fate was left up in the air was the teenage wall-crawler Spider-Man.

Does Spider-Man Die In Marvel Zombies?

In the show's final episode, Spidey is seen taking on the undead horde alongside his super-powered cohorts, as series hero Kamala Khan contends with the Queen of the Undead Wanda Maximoff. As some of his fellow Avengers are taken out, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger is last seen being raised up into the mouth of a now-undead Wasp.

Before Spidey can be chomped down upon, the camera cuts, leaving fans wondering whether he died. Well, there may be a few key nuggets hidden in the show's final scenes that could indicate whether the webhead is alive or dead.

As Spider-Man's death is not explicitly shown on-screen, one can assume he may still be alive. The skull-cracking show was not shy in leaning into its R-rating, featuring some truly grotesque deaths of iconic MCU heroes. If Spider-Man were going to die at the hands of Zombie Wasp, then it would have likely been shown.

Riri Williams falls into a similar bucket as Spidey. She was seen being overwhelmed by the zombie horde during this climactic battle before popping back up later in the episode, appearing as part of Kamala Khan's reality-breaking vision that closes the show.

In that, Riri is alive. This indicates that even though things looked dire before Kamala overcame the Scarlet Witch, she made it out, so Spider-Man should have, too.

If the show were to kill off Spider-Man, it would have likely lingered on it. During the Episode 4 final confrontation, every other hero who bites the dust (i.e., Shang-Chi) is clearly shown dying/turning into a zombie, and Spider-Man is not.

Marvel Zombies is now streaming on Disney+ in all its flesh-craving glory. The new streaming series from Marvel Studios Animation follows a super-powered world where a zombie virus has overtaken some of its metahuman population, leaving characters like Kamala Khan, Shang-Chi, and Peter Parker to put together a plan to eradicate the world of this zombie horde.

Will Spider-Man Return For More Marvel Zombies?

Given the way that Marvel Zombies ends, it would not be all that surprising if the R-rated animated series were to return in some form down the line.

After thinking she had overcome the terrifying Queen of the Undead, Kamala Khan awakens in a seemingly perfect reality. Her friends are there, the sun is shining, and she is craving shwarma.

However, this idyllic reality quickly breaks down as single frames of the terrifying zombie universe in which the rest of the series takes place begin to flash on-screen.

It is then revealed that perhaps Kamala was not as successful as she thought, with one final glance at the undead Scarlet Witch screeching at the camera.

This seems to tease that there are plans for a Season 2 of Marvel Zombies if Marvel Studios wants to greenlight such a project. In a conversation following the show's streaming release, Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum remarked that Marvel Zombies Season 2 will only happen if people "watch this show."

If a Season 2 were to happen, Spider-Man's fate will almost certainly be confirmed. Seeing as he was one of the heroes left hanging by the show's epic ending, fans will be eager to know whether the character lived or died.