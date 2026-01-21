Spider-Man Brand New Day Gets Unofficial Trailer Playing in Theaters Featuring Hulk, Sadie Sink & More

As rumors of a Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer swirl, an unofficial sneak peek at the movie has begun playing in theaters around the world, featuring Hulk, Sadie Sink, and more. Tom Holland's upcoming fourth solo movie as the MCU's Spidey has the Marvel fandom in a tizzy. With just over six months before the film comes to theaters, audiences are getting antsy for the first official look at the wall-crawling blockbuster.

Some cinemas across the globe have capitalized on this hype, releasing an unofficial trailer in theaters. Fans in the Philippines spotted the trailer and shared it online (via DJ Tharula on X). It centers on Holland's web-headed hero living his life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home left the world with no memory of the 20-something Marvel hero.

Beyond that, though, the teaser features Holland's Peter Parker interacting with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the reintroduction of Michael Mando as the terrifying Scorpion, and the debut of Sadie Sink's still-to-be-named mystery character.

While the nearly 90-second trailer, along with the poster shared with it, looks real, it is anything but. The teaser and poster combo appear to be entirely fan-made, created through the clever reuse of footage from past Spider-Man movies and other titles both in and out of the MCU.

This comes amid rampant rumors that the real Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is imminent. In late 2025, an alleged first look at the movie appeared online. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios were quick to wipe these leaks from various social platforms, leading many to believe that they were, in fact, authentic.

A trailer debut before the end of 2025 was once rumored; however, those hopes were quickly squashed by insider Amit Chaudhari, who told fans that a Spider-Man trailer was "not scheduled yet."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day thwips its way into theaters on July 31. The new film marks the first MCU Spider-Man movie not directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming filmmaker Jon Watts. Instead, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will step in to helm the project.

Is a Spider-Man 4 Trailer Imminent?

History has a funny way of repeating itself, especially when it comes to the world of comic book movie-making. Fans may remember a similar "will they, won't they" trailer saga that preceded the first official look at Spider-Man: No Way Home back in Fall 2021.

During that time, it seemed as though every day someone was saying they had heard that a first trailer was ready for release. This would go on for weeks, with several cinema chains resorting to posting fan-made marketing materials to drum up hype for the project. Eventually, a first look was posted publicly, and everyone moved on.

Now, nearly half a decade later, Marvel Studios is back in the same place. This unofficial trailer is making the rounds, and a fan-made poster has gone viral as fans wait for something concrete from the web-slinging epic.

With roughly 190 days before release, a debut Brand New Day trailer coming online is not out of the realm of possibility. There have been whispers that the movie may be ready to finally start its marketing campaign, so it could happen. But if it does, given how far out the movie still is, it will likely be the teasiest of teasers.