Audiences are worried about Scott Patterson's Sully making his exit following the Sullivan's Crossing Season 2 finale.

The Canadian drama, which has found a home on The CW in the U.S., finally aired the last episode of its 2024 season on the network, concluding this chapter of the hit fish-out-of-water story.

Season 2 continued to follow the plight of one Maggie Sullivan, a big-city neurosurgeon who, after some legal troubles, is forced to move back to her small hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her ailing father, Sully.

Does Sully Die In Sullivan's Crossing?

Sullivan's Crossing

After two seasons, fans believe Sullivan's Crossing may be setting up Scott Patterson's exit from the series as Sully.

The Season 2 finale (which aired on The CW on December 11) put the fate of Patterson's series mainstay in question. This season's final episode saw Sully and Cal Jones (played by Chad Michael Murray, also starring in The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix) entering Shannon's Diner after a fire breaks out.

The pair join forces to hopefully save their fellow community member Finn who is trapped inside the burning building. While Cal and Finn emerge safe and sound, the same cannot be said for Sully.

Instead, the episode comes to a close with an explosion consuming the diner and Sully nowhere to be seen.

This leaves Sully's fate up in the air as the Canadian drama takes a break between seasons, with many assuming this is setting up the character's death.

Much of the series, to this point, has been focused on Morgan Kohan's Maggie Sullivan reconciling with her father, Sully, but much of that storyline is seemingly resolved, as the series begins to focus further on her new complicated relationship with Cal instead.

This could mean that Sully's time on the series may have come to an end, with his potential death being the perfect narrative wrench to throw into things heading into Season 3.

Is Scott Patterson Leaving Sullivan's Crossing?

As of the Sullivan's Crossing Season 2 finale airdate, no official confirmation has been made public about Scott Patterson's potential departure from the series.

The show has been renewed for a third Season 3 (per Deadline), and Patterson's name was oddly enough included in that official announcement.

The Sully star would also post publicly about the third season renewal, sharing on his Facebook page that fans should "prepare [themselves]" for Season 3:

"It’s back to 'Sullivan's Crossing' we go! Canada, prepare yourself for Season 3 of 'Sullivan's Crossing' on CTV… Reminder that our 2 hr Season 2 finale is this Sunday on CTV! If you are in the U.S., we will see you again in the fall for Season 2 on The CW."

Even though the character was seemingly left for dead at the end of Sullivan's Crossing Season 2, it still seems that he is involved in the series in some way (or he is simply excited about the show going on).

Sadly, it feels as though fans will not know what happened to Sully until Season 3 sees the light of day.

As of writing, no official release timing for Sullivan's Crossing's third season has been made public (read more about Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 here), so it could be some time before audiences discover the fate of Scott Patterson's TV dad.

But given the gravity of the circumstances the series left the character in to close Season 2 when the show does return, his fate will surely be one of the first things examined in the new batch of episodes.

Sullivan's Crossing is now streaming on The CW.