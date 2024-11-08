Here's When Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 may not make fans wait for too much longer before it finally premieres.

Based on the novel series of the same name by Robyn Carr, Sullivan's Crossing is a romantic drama that follows a neurosurgeon named Maggie Sullivan as she returns to her childhood home in Nova Scotia after getting in the middle of some legal issues in Boston.

Season 2, which premiered in April, was filled with twists and turns. For example, Maggie's pregnancy left a lasting impact on characters like Cal, and the last shot left fans wondering if Maggie's father, Sully, is even going to make it to Season 3 alive.

When Will Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 Be Released?

CTV

Sullivan's Crossing was renewed for Season 3 by CTV on June 6. The announcement was shared in an Instagram post that let fans know the show would go on.

In a production like Sullivan's Crossing, post-production does not go on as long as it would on a show such as Agatha All Along, so after filming is completed, it shouldn't be too long before Season 3 is released.

In Season 2's case, filming began in September 2023 and lasted until December (three months). Season 2 then premiered just four months later in April 2024.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 began filming in August and is expected to continue until November.

If true, that would mean Season 3 would be filming for three months, just like with Season 2. So, if it were to continue following Season 2's release pattern, that would mean it would likely be released around four months later, which would be sometime around March or April 2025.

This window would line up with the first two seasons of the show, as Season 1 was released in March 2023 and Season 2 in April 2024.

What Will Happen in Sullivan's Crossing Season 3?

The biggest question that Sullivan's Crossing Season 2 left with fans is the fate of Maggie's father, Sully.

After the Season 2 finale shockingly ended with the explosion of Shandon's Diner with Sully still seemingly inside, many are wondering if he was able to make it out or not.

Season 3 will definitely explore what really happened to Sully as the diner exploded, but, if he did survive, he may be sidelined in the hospital for a good chunk of the season.

Of course, fans can also expect to see the romance between Cal and Maggie continue, as well as the wrench that gets thrown into it all - Andrew.

It is important to remember that Sullivan's Crossing is based on a six-book series, so if fans want to know what may happen next in the show, they can always open the pages of the books and find out for themselves.

However, the show doesn't follow the books directly, so it is always important to remember that the two stories may not be exactly the same.

Sullivan's Island Season 3 is expected to be released sometime in 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on The CW.