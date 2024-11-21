Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Hints at Venom Crossover In New Sony Press Release

A new press release from Sony for Spider-Man 4 may have spoiled a highly anticipated crossover between Tom Holland's Spider-Man & Tom Hardy's Venom.

Sony Pictures has been itching to have a crossover between Spider-Man and Venom for nearly a decade, with the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage being their biggest push for it. Unfortunately for some fans and fortunately for others, Marvel Studios seemed to veto the idea.

As soon as it was teased in the Venom sequel, the prospect of a crossover was ripped away in the post-credit scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, that doesn't mean that Sony Pictures has stopped trying.

Sony Press Release Hints at Spider-Man & Venom Crossover

Sony

On November 8, the Japan division of Sony Pictures shared a press release announcing that the fourth installment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be released in Japan in Summer 2026 and July 24 in the United States.

In this press release, Sony Pictures also included this interesting tidbit, which has been translated from Japanese using Google Translate:

"Tom Holland, who plays Peter, has already given his stamp of approval to the story! 'This will be a real movie that fans can respect!' Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the 'Venom' series, ready to take part?"

The press release went on to include past comments from Tom Hardy, specifically about how "Venom's story is not over yet" and how he would "like to work with [Tom Holland]":

"In fact, I should not say goodbye to Venom, but welcome to the final stage. Venom's story is not over yet. He still has a lot to do. Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man. I would like to work with him. If someone needs me, I'd be happy to participate."

Could this press release from Sony Pictures all be an attempt to just further promote Venom: The Last Dance, which is still playing in theaters, or is there more behind these carefully selected quotes and teases?

Will Tom Holland and Tom Hardy Finally Meet On Screen?

One of Hollywood's most terribly kept secrets was Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, no thanks to marketing and international divisions at Sony Pictures. The most infamous example of this was the leak of Andrew Garfield, in costume, on the set of No Way Home.

Sony Pictures have also been trying to have Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom crossover for years, and with the Multiverse Saga coming to a close, this is possibly their last chance to do it.

Coupled with Hardy's evasive comments about his return as the character, this cycle might start all over again.

Spider-Man 4 is currently slated to release in theaters on July 24, 2026.