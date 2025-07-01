DCU’s Hawkgirl Receives Her First Ever Funko Pop With Isabela Merced

DC Studios and Funko officially unveiled the DCU's first-ever Hawkgirl Funko Pop!, which looks incredible. As the DCU's first big-screen entry, Superman will introduce many major characters who will play vital roles in the shared universe's future, one of them being Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl. Marketing for the David Corenswet-led movie confirmed that Hawkgirl is part of the Justice Gang, alongside Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and a surprise fourth member, Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho.

Not much is known about Hawkgirl's role in Superman, but her Justice Gang membership indicates that she will play a vital role in the Man of Steel's fight against Lex Luthor and his powerful allies. As the hype surrounding the movie becomes high, official merchandise for Superman has emerged in online and physical stores to drum up the anticipation, including a special Funko Pop vinyl figure that unveils the incredible might of Hawkgirl.

Funko officially released a special look at the official Funko Pop! figure of Hawkgirl, showcasing the movie-accurate design of Isabela Merced's DCU hero.

Funko

This limited edition figure has only 5,000 copies worldwide. It comes with a UV Premium Plastic Pop! Protector, which will be perfect for collectors. It also has new authentication packaging imbued with a sticker that utilizes micro-optic technology.

Funko

The limited edition Hawkgirl Funko Pop! from Superman will be available on the official Funko website on July 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. PT.

This isn't the first DC Studios Funko Pop! figure since the toy company released the first-ever Green Lantern Funko Pop featuring Guy Gardner. Other Funko vinyl figures in the Superman lineup include Superman, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Metamorpho, The Engineer, Krypto, Mister Terrific, and the Hammer of Boravia.

Superman is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025. It features a star-studded cast led by David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, and Anthony Carrigan.

How Hawkgirl Fits in Superman & DCU's Future (Theory)

DC Studios

In Superman, Hawkgirl's alliance with the Justice Gang will keep her busy dealing with the threats brought about by Lex Luthor's obsession to take down Superman for good. Moreover, Hawkgirl's dynamic with the current members of the Justice Gang (Guy Gardner and Mister Terrific) could reveal more of her history with them and on Earth.

While there could be a throwaway mention about Hawkgirl's past in the movie, there's a good chance that the character's next appearances would further explore Hawkgirl's Thanagarian heritage and how it could play a vital role in DCU's future (read more about Hawkgirl's next confirmed appearance n Peacemaker Season 2).

In fact, in an appearance on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Isabela Merced teased that Hawkgirl has a "really dark" backstory due to the character's ties to reincarnation:

"Kendra is reincarnated, but she’s reincarnated from an alien. So, she has all those memories. The story is actually really dark, it's actually so f*cked up that I wonder how they're going to handle that when it comes to addressing that. I think she carries all of the memories and the traumas and the mistakes of her past lives in her body wherever she goes, so she has a little bit of a grumpy demeanor."

While Superman will not thoroughly explore Hawkgirl's traumatic backstory, this reveal could serve as a springboard for her essential role moving forward in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, considering that her alien heritage played a crucial role in defining the character.

In the animated Justice League Unlimited series, Hawkgirl became conflicted between her Thanagarian roots and Earth-based alliances after the Thanagarians invaded Earth. If the DCU decides to adapt this storyline, then it gives Merced's Hawkgirl a chance to shine in the far future.