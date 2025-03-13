Superman 2025: James Gunn Celebrates New Justice League Hero With Set Photo

Superman director James Gunn has shared a new image, showcasing Mister Terrific, a well-known Justice League member from DC Comics.

Edi Gathegi plays Mister Terrific in Superman, joining a loaded cast headlined by David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan.

After a few glimpses of the hero in the last 2024 Superman teaser trailer, a new behind-the-scenes photo has shed new light on Gathegi's Michael Holt.

James Gunn Shares New Look at Mister Terrific

James Gunn

In celebration of actor Edi Gathegi's birthday, Superman director James Gunn shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling him a "great friend and great actor," while also teasing his character's "technological glory" in the upcoming movie.

"Happy Birthday to my great friend and great actor Edi Gathegi, who you can see in all his technological glory in 'Superman' in July!"

The image shows a moment in between scenes during an outdoor shooting day for Superman. Gunn is there giving Gathegi direction during a break, as the Mister Terrific (in his full costume and makeup) is having an umbrella held over him by a crew member and cooled off with a fan. Rachel Brosnahan is also in the back holding an umbrella, staying out of the sun in her full Lois Lane attire.

In DC Comics, Michael Holt is a genius with 14 Ph.Ds, an Olympic gold medal in the decathlon, and a fortune made from his tech company, Cyberwear.

He joined the Justice Society of America, eventually leading the team, and became known for his advanced T-Spheres (shown in the first Superman trailer), which assist with hacking, holograms, and combat.

Holt's intelligence earned him a reputation as one of the smartest people in the DC Universe. Though primarily associated with the JSA, he has also worked closely with the Justice League, and may be part of a new team in Gunn's new DCU.

Mister Terrifics's Role in Superman 2025

The first teaser for Superman gave fans a brief look at Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, showcasing his "technological glory" to generate a forcefield against gunfire. However, his allegiances are who exactly he's even fighting is totally unclear based on the official footage.

The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for 2025's Superman

Set photos suggest that Mister Terrific could be part of a larger superhero team, as both his, Guy Gardner's (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl's (Isabela Merced) suits feature the LordTech logo, hinting at a corporate-sponsored super-team.

Some fan theories speculate that Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) could be manipulating events behind the scenes, possibly clashing with Superman’s more idealistic approach, even though they were all also seen working together on set.

With a world already populated by heroes and metahumans, Mister Terrific may serve as a key figure in establishing how they operate in this new DCU. Whether he allies with Superman or has a more complex role remains to be seen, but his inclusion signals a broader, interconnected superhero world from the start.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11.